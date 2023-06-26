Bitcoin futures see record-high inflows amidst ongoing Spot ETF wave

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds see increased excitement from market participants, with new ETF applications and the latest uptick in fund inflows. ProShare’s Bitcoin futures fund, BITO, recently recorded its highest weekly inflow (in twelve months), totaling around $65 million.

The 'Biggest' inflow to ProShares' BITO in a year and ProShares' BITO indicate that the bitcoin ETF craze is back. Institutional investors' enthusiasm for Bitcoin futures appears to have returned, as seen by the $65 million weekly inflow into the Bitcoin ETF. pic.twitter.com/rF1XOVAp0u — Jazz (@Ara3115Ara) June 26, 2023

The latest inflows surge had BITO’s asset value surpassing $1B again. Meanwhile, the growing expectation about possible spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the Securities & Exchange Commission renewed optimism in the crypto space.

BITO’s popularity and impressive surges

The first US Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund, BITO, has attracted a substantial following from institutional players. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchinas tweeted about BITO’s impressive performance in tracking Bitcoin’s price.

BITO fund manages assets worth over $1 billion, earning investors profits of 59.6% since 2023 started. That has made it lucrative to market participants.

Spot Bitcoin ETF race

Invezz.com reported how BlackRock moved the crypto market with their BTC Spot ETF application on June 15. More firms followed, with WisdomTree and Invesco renewing their exchange-traded fund applications. Such developments catalyzed impressive cryptocurrency price actions.

While no one knows whether the regulator will authorize a Spot BTC ETF, the current institutional interest had many individuals preparing for the best. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval would allow retail and institutional players to enjoy regulated and accessible avenues for crypto investment.