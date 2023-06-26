Carnival CEO says ‘sky is the limit’ after Q2 results

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is down close to 10% on Monday even though it reported market-beating results for the second financial quarter.

Why is Carnival stock down today?

Copy link to section

The cruise operator raised its guidance as well but the stock is being punished because the forecast is still for a loss this year.

Carnival now expects to lose between 8 cents and 20 cents on a per-share basis. Still, CEO Josh Weinstein said today on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”:

In Q1, our EBITDA on a unit basis was 59% of the way back versus 2019. That went to 73% in Q2. It’ll be about 85% in Q3. And back to 100% in Q4. So, we’re making the right moves.

Year-to-date, Carnival stock is still up nearly 80%.

Notable figures in Carnival Q2 results

Copy link to section

Lost $407 million versus the year-ago $1.83 billion

Per-share loss also narrowed from $1.61 to 32 cents

Adjusted for one-time items, loss was 31 cents a share

Revenue more than doubled year-on-year to $4.91 billion

Consensus was 34 cents a share on $4.79 billion revenue

Is it as good as it gets for Carnival Corp?

Copy link to section

Carnival cited continued demand as it reported total bookings to have climbed to a new high in the second quarter. But CEO Weinstein doesn’t expect it to be as good as it ever gets for the cruise line.

I think sky is the limit for this corporation and our portfolio of world-class brands. All we see is acceleration and that goes not just in North America but our European brands that are starting to take strength.

Carnival was well ahead of pre-pandemic in terms of pricing in its recent quarter. Other notable figures in the earnings press release include a massive boost to occupancy from 69% to 98%. Passengers carried climbed to 3 million – a 76% increase.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Carnival stock.