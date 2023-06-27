Fireblocks adds support for AWS, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud

Fireblocks, an enterprise-focused crypto custody provider, has expanded its services to leading cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Alibaba Cloud.

The digital assets firm also added support for Thales and Securosys, it announced on Tuesday.

Bringing banks to the blockchain space

Banking and finance institutions will benefit from the flexible deployment models that these cloud platforms offer, allowing them to tap into Fireblocks’ security and technology as they deploy their crypto products.

Michael Shaulov, co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks said:

“From the very beginning, the Fireblocks platform was created and designed to be business-first. We understand the risk requirements in the bank at an architectural level and we have strategically developed components to make sure that our customers can get from proof-of-concept to production in the shortest timeframe possible.”

To help financial institutions deploy Fireblocks’ technology stack in their existing IT infrastructure, the platform has added new cloud centres in the EU, Switzerland and Hong Kong. Users will also benefit from blockchain capabilities via a platform that helps them adhere to risk, compliance and regulatory requirements, Fireblocks said in their press release.

Shaulov added:

“In the last three years, Fireblocks has been working with some of the most well-known banks and financial institutions at the cutting edge of the digital asset and crypto industry. To date, we’ve successfully brought 50 banks into the digital asset space, so we’re excited to be able to further our commitment to this segment by providing the right infrastructure support for any bank or financial institution to bring their digital asset offering to market.”

Some of the banks and financial institutions that have used Fireblocks’ technology to enter the digital asset space include BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, ANZ Bank, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the SIX Digital Exchange.

The institutions have all tapped into the crypto company’s toolset to offer custody, trading, tokenization, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and clearing and settlement services.