MicroStrategy buys Bitcoin worth $347M to strengthen its crypto holding
- Saylor’s firm purchased more than 12K BTCs for $347M over the past two months.
- MicroStrategy now holds around $4.6B in Bitcoin at the current price.
- Bitcoin sees increased institutional interest.
On Wednesday, 28 June, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor revealed that the renowned firm purchased 12,333 Bitcoin between 29 April and 27 June, spending $347 million. The latest buy saw the company strengthening its crypto holding. MicroStrategy acquired its BTC assets at $28,136 average price.
MicroStrategy now has 152,333 Bitcoins, worth more than $4.6B at prevailing prices. The firm is among the largest BTC hodlers. Moreover, MicroStrategy has remained resilient despite challenges plaguing the crypto space.
While Michael Saylor has been supporting the leading crypto, even backing BTC’s layer2 platform Lightning Network, the latest Bitcoin buy shows the company’s trust in the asset.
Bitcoin has witnessed increased attention ever since BlackRock filed for a Spot Bitcoin ETF. The leading crypto asset gained an upside momentum as more financial giants followed BlackRock’s move. BTC surged more than 20% within one month.
The latest stats show Bitcoin recorded surged institutional participation. For instance, ProShare’s futures inflows hit a seven-day high of $65M last week (invezz.com news). MicroStrategy’s latest announcement further cements institutional inflows into the asset.
Cryptocurrency prices remained relatively calm on Wednesday, with leading assets by market cap flashing minor declines. Bitcoin traded at $30,189 at press time, losing 1.34% in its 24-hour chart. The bellwether crypto remained stable over the past week, gaining over 4%.
While the top cryptocurrency battles to stabilize beyond $30K, analysts remain optimistic, forecasting explosive moves for Bitcoin. Analyst expects a breakout anytime soon, forecasting $33K. Increased attention from institutional investors signals potential surges in Bitcoin price. Nonetheless, time will tell.
