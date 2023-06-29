Japan’s financial giant SBI Group lists Shiba Inu on its crypto asset platform

In an official announcement made on June 28, Japan’s major financial services conglomerate, SBI Group, announced that they will “start handling Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dai (DAI), and Cosmos (ATOM)” on its cryptocurrency platform SBI VC Trade.

The announcement stated that the financial giant would “start handling sales at the sales office, accumulation service, and coin lending service,” and later “respond to warehousing over a certain amount set separately by our company for warehousing from outside (Special handling for warehousing).”

Shiba Inu acknowledgement by SBI Group

The recent reports that Shytoshi Kusama, the Shiba Inu leader chosen by the community, had travelled to Niseko, Japan, caused concerns among followers but have rather turned out to be helpful for the community.

SBI’s action highlights Shiba Inu’s growing significance and contributes to its rising notoriety in Japan. Shiba Inu is now recognized as a valuable asset in Japan thanks to SBI VC Trade’s support. BitPoint was the first significant Japanese exchange to list SHIB. Other Japanese-based exchanges that have done so include OKCoin Japan and BitFlyer.

The move by this financial giant also demonstrates its understanding of the breed’s expanding market importance and potential. By granting their requests to purchase, accumulate, or lend SHIB while also delivering an efficient and seamless trading experience, SBI VC Trade aims to satisfy the changing needs of its clients.

In order to provide a seamless trading experience, SBI VC Trade has prepared special trade information for Shiba Inu. The minimum order quantity for SHIB is 1,000 tokens, and the trade unit is 1,000 tokens. An order for 5,000,000,000 SHIB tokens can be placed by traders with a tick size of 0.000001.