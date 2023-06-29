Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond: ‘it describes who we are’
- Overstock bought Bed Bath & Beyond intellectual property for $21.5 million.
- CEO Jonathan Johnson discussed the news on CNBC's "The Exchange".
- Overstock shares are now up roughly 60% versus the start of the year.
Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 20% on Thursday after announcing plans of changing its name to Bed Bath & Beyond.
Overstock bought BBBY’s intellectual propertyCopy link to section
The stock market news follows its $21.5 million purchase of intellectual property and digital assets of the failed home goods retailer. According to Jonathan Johnson – the Chief Executive of Overstock.com:
There was a lot of headwind with the name Overstock, with customers, with suppliers. Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic brand, loyal customers, and it describes who we are.
He confirmed that the company had no plans of buying any brick-and-mortar stores of Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock had concluded its first financial quarter with $375 million on the balance sheet.
Its shares are now up roughly 60% for the year.
Name change goes live in Canada this weekCopy link to section
Overstock will relaunch its website under the Bed Bath & Beyond banner in Canada this week.
In the United States, a new website as well as a mobile app and a loyalty programme will roll out in August. On CNBC’s “The Exchange”, CEO Johnson added:
For us, the brand meant something. We were eager to figure out how to rebrand. We could spend million on picking a new name, or we could buy one that people know and love.
Overstock.com Inc had $10 million of net loss in its first quarter as revenue tanked 29% on a year-over-year basis. Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on the Nasdaq-listed firm.
