Investors grab $1.04M AltSignals tokens as the first presale phase quickly sells out

The first presale phase of AltSignals ($ASI) is nearly approaching its end, with 96.46% sold out. So far, the presale phase has raised $1.041 million, with the price for the token expected to rise by 25% in the next stage. Since opening its presale, $ASI has attracted huge demand, owing to the potential to supercharge investors’ earnings from its new trading service platform powered by artificial intelligence.

Is AltSignals a good investment?

AltSignals is a successful trading service platform that has existed since 2017. The platform uses the AltAlgo™ indicator to generate trading signals.

AltSignals has built a trusted community of traders, garnering more than 52,000 members through the official Telegram channel. AltSignals has generated over 3,782 trading signals with average accuracy levels of 64%. On TrustPilot, the platform has earned a 4.9/5 rating.

The robust reputation of AltSignals makes it a potential popular investment platform. Investors earn from a range of signals covered stocks, Binance Futures, forex, and crypto. The fact thatAltSignals already has a trusted community makes it ideal for investing in its new AI project.

How is AltSignals changing trading with AI?

In light of its consistent growth, AltSignals wants to produce signals for more financial instruments with greater precision. The company has earmarked AI as the next iteration of growth.

AltSignals will tap AI to revolutionise trading using insights from machine learning, predictive modelling, and sentimental analysis. This iteration is crucial as trading using AI has been recognized as a popular way to achieve consistent and better results. That comes amid the growing application of AI, with tech giants like Microsoft and Google leading.

But rather than follow its predecessors, Altsignals want the investors to be involved. This has prompted the team to launch a new platform dubbed ActualizeAI, where investors can participate in decision-making and have a say in trading. Members will purchase $ASI tokens to become ActualizeAI members.

Why invest in ActualizeAI and $ASI?

ActualizeAI will give AltSignals trading service an AI angle. One of the benefits to investors is that they will enjoy quality trading signals to grow their incomes. AltSignals has been successful in the trading world, allowing ActualizeAI an excellent foundation to grow.

ActualizeAI and $ASI also allow investors to learn and improve their trading skills. There are trading tournaments and competitions where members participate and win $ASI tokens. To novice and experienced investors, the platform could be an ideal place to learn from other professionals and stay on top of the game.

Not only trading-related earnings. $ASI will give investors a chance to join an AI members club. This is a massive opportunity for investors to provide feedback or ideas on new products and earn $ASI tokens every week. There are also exclusive presale opportunities for investors where they earn $ASI.

$ASI prediction ahead of token listing

Currently, $ASI goes for $0.015 in the first stage of the presale. This price is expected to rise further in the other phases of the presale. Early investors buy it at an attractive price.

If we use the current price as the basis of our prediction, a 10x price increase will give $ASI a valuation of $0.15. How is this price possible?

$ASI will list on Uniswap in the third quarter of 2023, and subsequent listings will follow. From past price action, tokens rise more than 1,000% once they get listed on exchanges. Thus, the price prediction is not only realistic, but attainable, given the popularity of AltSignals.

However, 2024 may come too soon for the price prediction given that $ASI is starting to get noticed. As such, the price prediction is possible in the first or second quarter of 2024 when all the developmental activity of ActualizeAI will have happened.