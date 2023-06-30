Polygon 2.0 architecture revealed, introduces unified liquidity & unlimited scalability

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Formerly Matic Network, Polygon has seen attention lately, considering Securities and Exchange Commission clampdowns and platform delisting. Alongside other top alts, the SEC named MATIC as security in ongoing crypto regulation wave.

The grouping saw popular trading platforms delisting tokens that failed to meet the regulator’s rules. As invezz.com news revealed, Robinhood delisted Solana, Cardano, and Polygon amidst the regulatory heat.

However, the crypto projects appear undeterred by SEC’s crackdowns, focusing on continued improvements. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has unveiled a notable milestone for the Ethereum Layer2 scalability platform.

Sandeep’s latest tweet introduces the much-awaited Polygon 2.0 architecture. The architectural enhancement saw the native MATIC price soaring today.

Polygon 2.0 architecture is finally revealed.



The architecture for the Value layer of Internet: Unlimited Scalability, Unified Liquidity.



Unlimited Scalability – Using ZK Powered L2 Chains

Unified Liquidity – Using novel Interop layer proposed in the architecture



Read the… pic.twitter.com/GOOLu7OAVK — Sandeep Nailwal | sandeep. polygon 💜 (@sandeepnailwal) June 29, 2023

Polygon 2.0 architecture finally unveiled

Copy link to section

Polygon 2.0 architecture, which Sandeep describes as unified liquidity and unlimited scalability, represents a significant move for the cryptocurrency project. The co-founder highlighted the upgrade and its crucial features in the tweet.

The top feature includes using zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer2 chains, which introduce unlimited scalability. The L2 chains, comprising POS, zkEVM, and Supernets appchains, create a ZK-powered layer2 space.

More features

Copy link to section

Also, Polygon 2.0 introduces a novel interop layer. Powered by ZK proofs, the interop layers form a composable and seamless chain experience for market players. Moreover, it launches unified liquidity in various blockchains and protocols.

Moreover, co-founder Nailwal revealed the Staking Hub, which allows users to stake MATIC tokens and contribute to different network layers to earn fees.

MATIC price

Copy link to section

While SEC’s attack and the subsequent delists dented the altcoin’s sentiment, MATIC has stayed afloat, presenting impressive market performance. Besides architectural enhancements, the token recorded positive price actions over the past day,

MATIC surged more than 5.7% within the past day to $0.656. The 13th crypto asset by market cap has its daily trading volume above $280.7M. Polygon remains lucrative as far as the future is concerned.

“The real journey of Polygon to become the value layer of the internet starts today,” Sandeep stated.