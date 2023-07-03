Report: Apple has trimmed its production targets for the Vision Pro

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has materially lowered its production targets for the Vision Pro – its recently unveiled mixed reality headset, the financial times reported on Monday.

Here’s what we know so far

The tech behemoth does not expect to start selling the device until “early next year”. Its initial internal sales target was for one million units in the first twelve months.

On Monday, though, anonymous sources told the British newspaper that Luxshare was planning on making less than 400,000 units of the Vision Pro only in 2024.

Note that the China-based contract manufacturer is the only assembler of Apple’s mixed reality headset. Neither Apple nor Luxshare have so far responded to the FT report today.

The news arrives only days after Apple Inc became the world’s first $3.0 trillion company (find out more).

Expert reacts to the FT report

The Financial Times cited challenges related to manufacturing sleek screens for the Vision Pro as a notable hurdle facing the tech titan.

Still, Jay Goldberg – the Founder of D/D Advisors does not expect it to be a big deal for Apple particularly considering the $3,500 price tag on its mixed reality headset.

Apple went into this with a lot of bad yield built into the model. There’s a lot of tech in Vision Pro. They knew it would take a while to scale up. Apple knows it won’t make money on this in the first year.

Eventually, the multinational will launch an affordable version of the Vision Pro as well. Apple shares are currently up more than 50% for the year.