Chancer prediction as the token sale gains momentum

Cryptocurrencies had a strong performance in the first half of the year even as the industry came under significant regulation challenges in the industry. Bitcoin soared by more than 90% as it outperformed key assets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices. At the same time, Chancer, a relatively new project, has raised over $457k in the past few weeks.

What is Chancer?

Chancer is a new company that seeks to disrupt the sports betting and prediction markets. It was established by Adam and Paul Kelbie, two brothers who identified a gap in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Sports betting is seeing robust growth in key countries like the United States, where the number of states allowing it is growing. There is also a possibility that the remaining states will legalize it after seeing the benefits in the other states.

Chancer is a peer-to-peer custom betting company that has an added layer of live streaming. The difference between Chancer and other companies is that it will allow users to create their own markets and profit from them.

Another benefit is that Chancer has been committed to decentralization. While the network will be centralized at first, the developers will transition it into a fully decentralized platform powered by the $CHANCER token.

There are several events that people will be able to create and place bets on. For example, you can create a market on a sports event, election, or even an economic data such as PMIs and the unemployment rate. The benefit is that anyone can create the market, set rules, and invite other people to bet.

Roadmap ahead

Chancer developers have already done a lot of work for the ecosystem. For example, they have already launched the token presale, conducted a Certik audit, and started to build the BETA platform. The first phase of the token sale has been highly successful since it has raised almost $500k in less than a month.

Initial $CHANCER buyers are getting the token at a discounted rate. For example, with $1,000, buyers can get 100,000 $CHANCER tokens. In the second stage, which is expected to launch soon, they will get 90,909 $CHANCER tokens. By the time it gets to the fifth phase, the same amount will get them 71,428 tokens.

The developers have a lot of work to do in the third quarter. They plan to launch it in Uniswap and several other exchanges. Further, they plan to list it in other centralized exchanges, launch the BETA platform, and initiate the validator node program.

Is Chancer a good investment?

Chancer is gaining momentum, which is a good thing for any token sale. While the sale is just a few weeks old, it has attracted thousands of buyers and holders. This means that the token will likely rally when it gets listed on key exchanges in the next few months.

In addition, Chancer has a real utility since it is disrupting a huge industry that has a lot of potential. Therefore, you can take part in the Chancer token sale here. You can also read its white paper here. The white paper will give you more information on the platform and its roadmap.

However, there is an important caveat. First, this article does not constitute financial advise. Further, investing in token sales can be a high-risk proposition since, unlike IPOs, token sales do not contain enough disclosures. Therefore, you should only allocate a small amount of money in the sale.