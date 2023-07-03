LayerAI (LAI) price prediction as AltSignals’ stage 1 presale nears end

Artificial intelligence (AI) based cryptocurrencies have continued to ride on the AI hype with LayerAI (LAI) being the top most gainer over the past week. The price of LAI has surged by a whopping 50% in seven days as the first stage of the new AI-based crypto ASI news its end.

At press time, the first stage of the AltSignals presale was 97.74 % sold out showing that investors are confident about AltSignals’ new AI-based trading signals generating platform.

What is LayerAI (LAI) and why is its price surging?

Copy link to section

LayerAI, formally CryptoGPT (GPT), is a ZK Layer-2 blockchain that lets you own the monetization of your AI data. It currently hosts apps with more than 2 million users, making it one of the largest AI blockchains. The blockchain was built to decentralize the wealth of the trillion-dollar AI & data market.

In a nutshell, LayerAI supplies data for the AI industry, which has turned into a trillion-dollar business after the launch of ChatGPT. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology LayerAI is also able to turn every task of their daily life into a source of income.

The main reason why the price of LayerAI (AI) cryptocurrency is rising is because AI projects have exploded in growth in recent weeks. In addition to the increased AI hype, LayerAI has been able to crack the main problem facing most new AI projects, which is the lack of enough users to reach the popularity of the likes of ChatGPT.

With over 2 million users, LayerAI is among the few crypto AI platforms to come close to ChatGPT’s success.

LayerAI (LAI) price prediction

Copy link to section

The price of LayerAI (LAI) price has retraced above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. At press time, the price was hovering between the 50% and 61.8% retracement level.

If the token continues on the same trend, it will easily surge above the 61.8% retracement level at $0.02049 by the end of this week.

On the long term, the price of LAI is projected to surge towards its June high of $0.0282.

AltSignals presale

Copy link to section

Through the development of an entirely new trading platform driven by AI, AltSignals is embracing the potential of generative AI with its upcoming platform ActualizeAI, which combines AI and blockchain technology to produce the best trading intelligence currently available online.

AltSignals is already regarded as one of the cryptocurrency platforms with one of the brightest futures for a number of reasons. Among them being that since its debut in 2017, the platform has grown to accommodate a community of more than 50,000 users, all of whom gain access to the platform’s patented AltAlgoTM trading indicator tool that boasts an exceptional success rate of 64% on average.

In an effort to increase this rate to more than 80%, AltSignals is utilizing the enormous potential of AI to develop its ActualizeAI trading stack. AltSignals is currently holding a presale for its new cryptocurrency, ASI, as it prepares to launch its AI platform.

ActualizeAI uses reinforcement learning to automatically balance the risk/reward ratio on all trades so that members can profit from the best buy and sell prices. This makes it easier to make decisions without being affected emotionally. Thanks to a system that is continuously learning and raising the calibre of its trading signals, users gain access to the most recent information available.