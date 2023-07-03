NFT market deteriorates following Azuki’s incident
- Azuki launched Elementals NFTs last week.
- The launch faced backlash over identical issues.
- The NFT market dipped sharply over the past day.
The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) industry has struggled this year, despite several efforts to revive the market. Top NFTs saw their prices decline sharply within the past 24 hours. The notable dips emerged after the community criticized last week’s Azuki Elementals airdrop.
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) lost 16% to drop beneath 30 Ether, Mutant Ape Yacht Club plummeted under 5 Ether after losing 20% within a day, while Azuki’s 11% dip saw the collection’s value moving beneath 6 Ether.
Azuki Elementals fail to satisfy the communityCopy link to section
The Azuki Elementals collection launched last week and sold for 2 Ethers (approximately $3.8K) per piece. Nonetheless, the floor price resorted to declines, now hovering below 0.8 Ether within seven days of launch.
Azuki Elementals failed to satisfy creators and NFT enthusiasts. As seen here, many believed the latest collection resembled the original Azuki PEPs.
The new Elementals collection introduced small changes but exhibited some strange artwork mistakes. For instance, an individual holds a magic wand that lacks a handle. Market players are selling original Azuki NFTs as they believe Elementals non-fungible tokens will make the project less valuable.
NFT market records declinesCopy link to section
NFTGo data shows the overall NFT market has plunged by 53% within the past twelve months to 3.32 million Ether. Also, the sector’s yearly volume fell to 6.23 million Ether within that timeframe.
