Altsignals’ presale is an early success – and why investors are bullish on ASI?

With the crypto market in upbeat mood as the second half of 2023 begins, investors have only one thing on their mind – how to position themselves for what could be an explosive bull market. Among crypto projects to offer greater returns are those currently in presale.

A few token sales offer investors a chance to snap up an opportunity at highly discounted prices while helping the project to deliver a product in demand as does AltSignals. So far, investors have allocated over $1 million in the native ASI token.

Here’s what this early success means as crypto looks to cement the foundations of a new bull cycle.

Why are investors rallying into AltSignals?

The AltSignals project has been around since 2017, offering a working product to over 50,000 members and more than 3,800 signals sent via its proprietary trading signals algorithm. But the project is now headed for next-level revamping with the integration of artificial intelligence.

The presale offers investors a chance to be part of the new project, whose roadmap includes major developments that could add to the excitement of earning passive income while the original outlay grows.

AI is a big narrative and is expected to remain so in the near term, while crypto is here to stay. Leveraging the two could see AltSignals dominate the trading industry, with early investors benefitting the most.

What’s AltSignals’ AI play and how does it work?

AltSignals upcoming AI integration is via the ActualizeAI platform, which will leverage the power of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to provide even more accurate signals for traders. The AI layer will make AltSignals better with time through linear regression and predictive modeling.

ASI is the native token that grants access to ActualizeAI and the AI-powered trading signals. Traders will have 24/7 real-time access to alerts as well as to other features that enhance the utility of ASI, including trading tournaments, staking and governance.

Currently, the AltAlgo Indicator is AltSignals’ proprietary trading technology – an algorithm that lets users compound and multiply profits by providing highly accurate signals in real-time. The tool basically makes it simple for traders to know when to buy and when to sell.

For instance, in this VIP report for spot trades on Binance, the system recorded 16 out of 17 win trades in January and boasted a 178% profit ratio. Overall, the average win rate is about 64%. Artificial intelligence is projected to push that to an average of 80% or higher.

Why would you invest in the ASI token today?

Investors know that risk is part of the game. But they also note that a great team and product are often the difference between those projects that go on to define their industries and those that fade into oblivion after the initial hype.

AltSignals, as noted, is already a successful project that could become the next big thing with its AI layer integration. Investing in the presale could be an opportunity to get in early and watch both the project and the investment grow.

How to buy ASI

ASI tokens are available in presale to early investors. Currently, the tokens are sold for either ETH or USDT at a price of $0.015 per token.

To buy now, one will need to go to the AltSignals presale page [here] and connect a supported wallet – recommended ones are MetaMask for desktop and Trust Wallet for mobile users. The purchased tokens will be distributed at the end of the presale.

How high can ASI token price go in 2023?

An expected upside price trajectory for ASI will also be down to overall ecosystem development. We have the ActualizeAI beta launch rolling in the next quarter, a key milestone likely to encourage investors. Also noted is the AI and crypto narratives, the former seeing massive revenue predictions from tech giants such as Microsoft and Nvidia.

As highlighted on the roadmap, trading will open when ASI goes live on major crypto exchanges later in Q3. This could be the first of many factors that influence the token’s price going forward. In particular, listing on exchanges could spark fresh demand, leading to a spike in prices as Binance and Bybit add support.

The ASI token price is scheduled to increase throughout the presale phase, with this rising from $0.012 to $0.02274. It will offer nearly 90% in gains by then, and then could explode when it officially launches in the open market. Potential price targets in the short term are in the range of $0.5 to $1 in late 2023 and 2024.

The ASI presale is set to enter stage 2 where price will increase to $0.01875. Learn more before you invest.