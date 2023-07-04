Government of India releases first list of 30 critical minerals

By:
on Jul 4, 2023
Listen
  • The government's appointed committee used a three-step procedure to identify critical minerals.
  • Fertilizer minerals were an important consideration in the list.
  • Experts suggest that only a fraction of India's critical mineral potential has been explored.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Last week, the Government of India’s Ministry of Mines, released its highly anticipated Report of the Committee on Identification of Critical Minerals.

Drawing upon the combined American, European, and Australian experience of critical materials policies, the report noted that an ‘ideal definition’ of critical minerals in the Indian context would be the following,

Critical minerals are those minerals which are essential for economic development and national security, (while) the lack of availability of these minerals or even concentration of existence, extraction or processing of these minerals in few geographical locations may lead to supply chain vulnerability and disruption.

These minerals are considered ‘critical’ since they are expected to play an ever-larger role in the economies of the future, particularly in high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport, and defence applications.

Moreover, they are becoming increasingly central to the net zero trajectories that countries are likely to follow.

The government’s report specifically considers the difficulty of extraction and processing of the minerals, as well as the potential for supply chain disruption.

Committee process

Copy link to section

To identify critical minerals of strategic importance, the ministry established a seven-member committee in November 2022.  

While preparing the list, the committee attempted to lay the groundwork for an ecosystem that could address multiple objectives including supporting economic growth, job creation and competitiveness; research, innovation, and exploration; enhancing global partnerships; securing raw material security for the country’s defence needs; and promoting climate and environmental protection.

As a result, the committee also studied establishing an end-to-end value chain which included upstream exploration, upstream mining, processing, refining and metallurgy, manufacturing and industrial applications, and material recovery and recycling.

Minerals were identified through a comprehensive three-stage process,

  • Identified 69 elements that were classified as critical in major economies such as Australia, USA, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
  • Meetings were held with ministries in charge of sectors of vital importance in the areas of power generation and distribution, atomic energy, renewable energy, fertilizers, electronics, and rare earth metals. This step allowed the committee to identify minerals that were most critical in the Indian context.
  • The committee then worked ‘to derive a criticality index’ in consultation with the International Energy Agency, and research experts with expertise in the European Union’s methodology which considered both ‘economic importance and supply chain risks.’

The European Commission issued its first list of critical raw minerals in 2011, and has continued to update it every 3 years, providing a sound template to think about the challenge at hand.

Within ‘Economic Importance,’ the committee analysed disruption potential, a substitutability index, GVA multiplier score, and a cross-cutting index.

 The ‘Supply Risk’ framework looked at governance issues including licensing, end-of-life recycling rates and potential for recovery, import reliance and self-sufficiency, as well as issues of substitutability.

In the final list of critical minerals, the committee thus included elements that it deemed to be of both high ‘Economic Importance,’ high ‘Supply Chain Risk’ and a part of the list created in the second step.

The report identified three high potential value chains which were Clean Technology, Information and Communication Technology (such as semiconductors), and Advanced Manufacturing.

Defence and security technologies were also included in the value chain analysis.

Using this framework and accounting for other variables such as the net import reliance and reserve position of India, the committee identified 30 critical minerals which are available in the table below:

Critical MineralsValue ChainMajor ApplicationsAvailability in India
AntimonyAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyFlame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Lead Alloys, Plastics (Catalysts and Stabilisers), Glass and CeramicsNo proven reserves
BerylliumAdvanced ManufacturingAutomotive Components: Transport and Defence Manufacturing of Machinery, Electronic and Telecommunications EquipmentNot available
BismuthAdvanced ManufacturingChemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Casting of IronNot available
CadmiumAdvanced ManufacturingBatteries, Pigments, CoatingsInstalled capacity of 913 TPA
CobaltClean TechnologyElectric Vehicles, Batteries, Corrosion Resistant Alloys, Aerospace Applications, Pigments, and DyesNot available
CopperAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyElectrical and Electronics Products, Electrical Wiring, Solar Panel, Automotive IndustryDomestic supply is only 4% of requirements
GalliumICTSemiconductors, Integrated Circuits, LEDsGallium is recovered as a by-product while producing alumina
GermaniumAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean Technology; ICTOptical Fibres, Satellites, Solar CellsNot available
GraphiteClean TechnologyBatteries, Lubricants, Fuel Cells for EVsReserves of 9 million tonnes
HafniumAdvanced ManufacturingSuperalloy, Catalyst Precursor, Semiconductors, Oxide for Optical, Nuclear ReactorsFound in Zirconium compounds which are produced domestically
IndiumAdvanced ManufacturingElectronics (Laptops, LED Monitors/TVs, Smartphones), and Semi-ConductorsNot available
LithiumClean Technology; Defence and security technologiesElectric Vehicles, Batteries, Glassware, Ceramics, Fuel Manufacturing, Lubricants5.9 million tons of lithium reserves have been found*
MolybdenumAdvanced ManufacturingSteel Alloys, Pigment and Dyes, Catalyst, Electrical and Electronic EquipmentNot available
NiobiumAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyConstruction, TransportationNot available
NickelAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean Technology; Defence and security technologiesStainless Steel, Solar Panels, Batteries, Aerospace, Defence Applications and EVsNickel sulphate and Cobalt sulphate production is 7500TPA
PGE (Platinum group)Advanced ManufacturingAuto Catalyst, Jewellery, Medicine, Electronic Equipment Used by the militaryApproximately 16 tons of reserves available
PhosphorousAdvanced ManufacturingMineral FertilizerSignificant reserves available
PotashAdvanced ManufacturingChemical Fertilizers, Water Softener90%+ reserves are available in Rajasthan
REEClean Technology; Defence and security technologiesPermanent Magnets for Electricity Generators and Motors, Catalyst, Polishing, Batteries, Electronics, Defence Technologies, Wind Energy Sector, Aviation, and Space TechnologyApproximately 12 tons of monazite available of which 55% – 65% are rare earth oxides
RheniumAdvanced ManufacturingSuper-Alloys, Aerospace and Machinery Uses, Catalysts in Petroleum IndustryNot available
SeleniumAdvanced ManufacturingElectrolytic, Manganese, Glass, PigmentsCurrently, no production
SiliconAdvanced Manufacturing; ICTSemiconductors, Electronics, and Transport Equipment, Paints, Aluminium AlloysReported production of 59,000 metric tons as per 2022 data
StrontiumAdvanced ManufacturingAlloys of Aluminium, Pigments and Fillers, Glass, Magnets, Pyrotechnic ApplicationsNot available
TantalumAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyCapacitors, Superalloys, Carbides, Medical TechnologyNot available
TelluriumClean TechnologySolar Power, Thermoelectric Devices, Rubber VulcanisingNo production
TinAdvanced ManufacturingAerospace, Construction, Home Decor, Electronics, Jewellery, and TelecommunicationsProduced as concentrates and metal in Chhattisgarh
TitaniumAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean Technology; Defence and security technologiesAerospace and Defence Applications, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Pigments, PolymersTitanium sponge facilities are located in Kerala
TungstenAdvanced ManufacturingMill and Cutting Tools, Mining and Construction Tools, Catalysts and Pigments, Aeronautics and Energy Uses, Tungsten CarbideNot available
VanadiumAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyAlloys, BatteriesEstimated V2O5 reserves of 64,594 tons
ZirconAdvanced Manufacturing; Clean TechnologyHigh Value Chemical Manufacturing and Electronics SectorObtained as a by-product during the beneficiation of heavy mineral sands
Source: GoI Ministry of Mines; * Geological Survey of India

Managing import dependency

Copy link to section

Presently, India is dependent on partner countries for a host of critical minerals. In the future, government officials will seek to concentrate efforts on diversifying sources and building domestic capacity for some of the minerals listed below.

Source: GoI Ministry of Mines; Australia Trade and Investment Comm.

Agricultural considerations

Copy link to section

A unique feature of India’s strategy is the weightage given to fertilizers minerals (eg: Rock phosphates, Potash) to ensure food security and sufficient resources for the agricultural sector which accounts for over a fifth of GDP.

In addition, India is the largest exporter of rice in the world, as well as a major exporter of wheat.

Next steps

Copy link to section

A report in a leading English newspaper, The Print, noted,

According to experts in the sector, even today, only about 10-20 percent of India’s real potential vis-a-vis critical minerals has been explored.

The report adds,

The Committee also recommends creation of a Centre of Excellence for Critical Minerals (CECM) in the Ministry of Mines. The Centre of Excellence will periodically update the list of critical minerals for India and notify the critical mineral strategy from time to time.

Further,

The Committee is of the view that a detailed statistical exercise needs to be carried out for precise computation of various factors such as substitutability index, minerals cross-cutting index, import reliance etc. Hence if felt necessary, a separate sub-committee may be constituted by Ministry of Mines to exclusively work out the formula to develop the criticality index.

The Secretary for the Ministry of Mines, Mr. Vivek Bhardwaj, noted that such a report has helped identify the most crucial areas to amplify efforts and reduce dependency on other countries.

Ad

Invest in commodities like Gold, Wheat, Lithium, Oil & more in minutes with our highest-rated broker, eToro.

10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Visit site
Copper India Lithium Platinum Asia Commodity Mining