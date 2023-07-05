AO World commits to over 5.0% earnings margin in its fiscal 2024

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

AO World PLC (LON: AO) ended nearly flat on Wednesday even though it reported a 17% hit to its full-year revenue.

AO World swung to a profit in fiscal 2023

Copy link to section

The stock remained somewhat resilient primarily because the electric appliances retailer swung to a pre-tax profit as cost of sales decline about £200 million on a year-over-year basis.

AO World ended its fiscal 2023 with £7.6 million ($9.7 million) in profit before tax. A year ago, it was in £10.5 million of loss instead. The London-listed firm also attributed its profit partially to reduced administrative expenses.

Nonetheless, the company based out of Bolton, United Kingdom reported £1.14 billion in revenue for its recently concluded year – down 17%.

At writing, the U.K. stock is up roughly 45% versus the start of the year.

AO World’s expectations for the new year

Copy link to section

In fiscal 2024, AO World PLC confirmed that it will focus on profitable and cash-generative growth. John Roberts – its Chief Executive said today in a press release:

The significant improvement in our profit performance speaks for itself. We intend to continue with this focus whilst also retaining the flexibility to drive growth through disciplined investment.

On Wednesday, the household appliances company committed to a 5.0% earnings margin at least in its new financial year. In comparison, its EBITDA margin stood at 4.0% in fiscal 2023.

The news arrives about a month after Frasers revealed a close to 19% strategic stake in AO World. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on its shares.