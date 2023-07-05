Binance Academy partners with the online learning platform Coursera

Binance has continued to extend its presence within the cryptocurrency industry amid the ongoing regulatory setbacks that seem to have been triggered by the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) lawsuit. Binance Academy has today announced a partnership with Coursera, which is one of the leading online learning platforms globally.

The partnership aims at providing blockchain education opportunities to everyone regardless of their geographical location. The two will launch a comprehensive suite of learning programs over the next few months and beyond to achieve their objective.

Coursera’s collaboration with Binance Academy

Being one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, Coursera partners with more than 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalogue of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, business, and now blockchain.

Commenting on their collaboration with Binance Academy, the Chief Content Officer at Coursera, Marni Baker Stein, said:

“Learning skills in blockchain, web3, and cryptocurrency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting job roles emerge in these fields. We’re excited to partner with Binance Academy to expand course offerings in these areas. With fully online and self-paced content taught by experts from Binance Academy, learners everywhere will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”

This collaboration with Coursera adds to Binance Academy’s existing global education initiatives that include multimedia content, Learn & Earn campaigns, and the University Outreach Program. It creates an all-inclusive system that helps millions of people join the digital economy.

Digital certificates in blockchain-related studies

Binance Academy and Coursera will offer programs that are tailored for beginners in blockchain, web3, and cryptocurrencies as well as those looking to earn professional certification to pursue a career in the blockchain industry. The programs will be developed by Binance Academy experts and each of the programs will consist of several courses and include video lectures, readings, practice assessments or projects and graded assessments.

Learners will be awarded digital certificates after successfully completing the courses.