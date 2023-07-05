Cardano developers launch Marlowe to ease smart contract creation

Input Output Global, the creator of Cardano, has launched Marlowe, a toolkit to facilitate smart contract creation in the ecosystem. Marlowe is a tool that simplifies how developers and ordinary people with no coding experience can develop, test, and deploy smart contracts.

Marlowe, which has gone through testing by an external firm, has numerous features like reusable and customizable templates, a built-in simulator to test contracts, easy setup, and powerful APIs.

In a statement in Lisbon, the developers said that they were partnering with TxPipe to offer access to Marlowe Runtime with no set-up and just a few clicks with Demeter Run. Demeter is a platform that provides access to Cardano’s blockchain technology without having to maintain expensive infrastructure. In a note, Omer Hussain, the head of product for Marlowe said:

“We have strived to make a platform that is as easy, efficient, and secure as possible, that opens the gates for developers with amazing ideas to more easily realize the potential of their innovation.”

Cardano’s ecosystem is doing well. A quick look at DeFi Llama shows that the total value locked (TVL) in its DeFi ecosystem, has jumped to an all-time high of 712 million ADA. In dollar terms, the TVL has jumped to over $211 million. Its active users has jumped to over 58k.

However, the most recent Cardano news is that DJED, its stablecoin de-pegged after struggling to maintain its reserve ratio, as we wrote here.