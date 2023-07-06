BlackRock CEO Larry Finks delivers pro-crypto remarks amidst Bitcoin ETF race

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

BlackRock has dominated cryptocurrency updates since Invezz.com announced its Spot Bitcoin ETF application on 15 June, with many companies following suit.

While multiple renowned firms join the race, BlackRock chief Larry Fink revealed his pro-crypto stance during his latest interview with Fox Business. Fink believes Bitcoin (BTC) is an international asset, calling it digital gold.

BlackRock CEO is now the Chief Marketing Officer of Bitcoin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TSJlxJjjqx — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 5, 2023

BlackRock to democratize crypto

Copy link to section

BlackRock CEO told Fox Business host Charles Gasparino that his firm will democratize crypto and Bitcoin. The chief added that the company looks to make it less expensive and easier to interact with digital assets.

Fink added that Bitcoin could transform finance through asset and securities tokenization. Also, he described the top crypto by market capitalization as a hedge against inflation.

Larry promises to work with regulators

Copy link to section

Regulators are yet to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Recently, the Securities & Exchange Commission rejected ETF application, deeming them inadequate.

However, Invezz.com news shows the world’s leading asset manager re-submitted its BTC exchange-trade fund application after the SEC deemed the latest ETF filings inadequate. However, Larry Fink added that BlackRock was cooperating with United States watchdogs to explore opportunities that Bitcoin and the broad market exhibit.

Fink believes the SEC should consider ETF applications as an option to democratize cryptocurrencies.

SEC to meet ETF applicants next week

Copy link to section

The latest chitchat reveal that the Securities & Exchange Commission will meet ETF applicants next week. While these are speculations, Bloomberg’s senior analyst Eric Balchunas validated the rumors.