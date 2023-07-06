Currys skips dividend after swinging to loss in fiscal 2023

Currys PLC (LON: CURY) ended nearly 10% down on Thursday after reporting a pre-tax loss for its full financial year.

Currys 2023 financial highlights

Copy link to section

The British multinational swung to £450 million ($571.7 million) of loss before tax in its fiscal 2023 on a non-cash impairment of £511 million and weakness in Nordics.

Currys had £126 million of pre-tax profit a year ago. Still, CEO Alex Baldock said today in a press release:

Our focus is on continuing a very encouraging trajectory in the UK&I while we get the Nordics back on track, and being attentive to mitigating any downside risk.

On an adjusted basis, the electrical and telecommunications retailer had £119 million of profit – down significantly from £186 million in fiscal 2022. At writing, Currys stock is down about 40% for the year.

Currys passes over a final dividend

Copy link to section

On Thursday, Currys PLC also decided against declaring a final dividend as economic outlook in its main markets remains uncertain. According to CEO Baldock:

We may be cautious in our promises for the short-term but our confidence is undimmed as we build a stronger and more resilient business that is fit to prosper in the longer term.

The London-based company ended its recent year with £9.51 billion in revenue – down about 6.0% due to inflation and higher interest rates. Last month, Frasers revealed a sizable stake in Currys PLC (find out more).

Wall Street currently has a consensus “hold” rating on this retail stock.