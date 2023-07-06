Michael Wolf doesn’t ‘see users going from Twitter to Threads’

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) opened in the green this morning after launching “Threads” – a new app that it hopes will rival Twitter (read more).

Is Threads really the Twitter killer?

The multinational wants to offer an alternative to Twitter users that are not entirely happy with it under Elon Musk.

But Michael Wolf – the Chief Executive of Activate is convinced that the new app is unlikely to materially hurt Twitter. Explaining why in a CNBC interview last night, he said:

They have to convince influencers who are 10% of Twitter user base and account for 90% of all tweets. Those people aren’t moving so quickly. So, I don’t see users going from Twitter to Threads.

Wolf expects “Threads” to be a social platform that will simply co-exist with Twitter as the two have different use cases.

Jim Cramer expects Twitter to lose

On the flip side, though, famed investor Jim Cramer expects Threads to give Twitter a run for its money. This morning on “Squawk on the Street”, he said:

I think that Twitter will lose here. Whatever Twitter can do, Zuckerberg can do better. He’s in the business to win. Threads is easy to use, it’s friendly and people are saying nice things.

It is worth nothing here that Threads has already surpassed 15 million sign ups within 12 hours of its launch.

The text-focused app is available in more than 100 countries but not in the EU and Ireland where Meta Platforms decided against launching due to regulatory concerns. Meta stock is currently up a whopping 135% versus the start of the year.