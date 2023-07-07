BlackRock’s crypto bet has implications for Chancer

While crypto markets are reacting to broader interest rate hike fears and industry-related regulatory headwinds with a dip, sentiment is still largely positive after this week’s comments from Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) .

Meanwhile, Chancer is eyeing the $1 million mark in its presale as the crypto project aims to disrupt the predictive markets. The project is halfway towards that goal only a few weeks after the launch of its $CHANCER token sale.

BlackRock emerging as major bullish catalyst

Copy link to section

After BlackRock stirred markets with its recent filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF, the company’s CEO added to the increasing bullish impetus by terming Bitcoin as an international asset and digital dollar.

Fink’s remarks are likely hinged around the $9 trillion asset manager’s push to bring the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the US to market. They notably came after Nasdaq refiled the Wall Street behemoth’s ETF proposal, naming Coinbase as the crypto exchange with which they have market surveillance sharing agreement with. [Read more].

During the interview with Fox Business, Fink opined that investors could look at Bitcoin as an inflation hedge. He also believes that further digitalization of gold through Bitcoin was good for the market, with crypto likely to revolutionize the global financial system.

Implications for Chancer?

Copy link to section

Observers say BlackRock and other major financial companies angling for a presence in crypto could galvanise the entry of institutional money into the sector. With millions of customers and a global presence, the firms’ pro-crypto stance and possible success with a spot ETF are highlighted as factors that could fuel the next bull market.

But most importantly, it is the realisation of the power and benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrency in shaping the future of finance and investment. As blockchain disrupts various industries, the utility of the underlying assets comes to the fore – offering much more to holders amid adoption.

Chancer is poised for this type of trajectory given its anticipated disruption of the betting industry. And with the bull cycle likely in the early stages, the $CHANCER presale could offer a great opportunity to investors who buy the token at the current low price of just $0.01 per token.

What is Chancer?

Copy link to section

Chancer is a blockchain-based predictive markets platform under development. The project outlines a new decentralised betting model set to revolutionise the industry via a game-changing peer-to-peer (P2P) app.

The platform’s selling point is its use of blockchain technology to give users control over their betting markets. It removes that power from centralised bookmakers, which means users don’t face the constraints that blot traditional betting platforms.

A user on Chancer is their own “house”, setting the rules to play by and the markets to participate in – which can be anything provided there’s a clear outcome for a wager. It could be global sports or the local baseball league, or elections, local club activities and so on.

The $CHANCER token will power the platform and will run on the Binance Smart Chain. The total supply is 1,500,000,000, with 65% of this available during the presale.

Apart from giving holders access to the ecosystem, the token will offer multiple avenues through which holders can benefit from its utility. This includes a chance to share their predictions with the global community and increasing potential winnings and staking to earn rewards as they help in ensuring true decentralisation for the online social betting platform.

Learn more about Chancer here.

Is the presale a good time to invest in $CHANCER?

Copy link to section

Presales offer investors the opportunity to buy into an upcoming but promising project. Prices during the presale are usually highly discounted, which means investors get them at levels likely to be 10x or more lower than when the token hits the exchanges.

Chancer’s presale, which is just weeks’ in, is seeing huge interest from investors due to this. About 59.3 million $CHANCER have been sold, raising over $593k. As earlier noted, the token is currently priced at $0.01. However, its value is projected to increase throughout the 12 stages of the presale and will reach $0.021. The target is to raise $15 million.

Want to buy $CHANCER? Find out how to and more on their presale page.