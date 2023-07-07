Flare Network partners with Ankr, introducing data-rich & interoperable developer experience

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

A strategic partnership sees smart contract platform Flare Network joining forces with Ankr, a top blockchain node provider. That comes as the former expands its remote procedure call (RPC) infrastructure for improved developer activity.

High-performance RPC services for developers

Copy link to section

The collaboration will offer developers using the Flare Network access to high-performance and distributed RPC services, streamlining dApp development and simplifying node operations. Further, they can capitalize on Ankr’s customized APIs to reduce friction during first-time onboarding.

Flare co-founder and CEO Hugo Philion commented on the latest collaboration, stating

“Flare’s partnership with Ankr means developers have access to premium RPC tooling from the blockchain industry’s leading node provider, in addition to the API Portal and Google Cloud infrastructure. The partnership underscores Flare’s commitment to provide developers with a flexible, robust and reliable stack to build and monitor their dApps and services, while maintaining enterprise-grade levels of availability and security.”

Ankr’s VP of Product Josh Neuroth believes working with Flare will create an interconnected and highly secure blockchain ecosystem.

“Ankr is excited to join forces with Flare to create a more secure and interconnected blockchain ecosystem with a data-rich and interoperable developer experience. Putting developers first with incredibly strong infrastructure shows Flare’s dedication to becoming a hub for building some of the most secure and connected web3 applications.”

Flare is a Layer1 platform bolstering blockchain utility. The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based smart contract network offers developers top-notch interoperability.

Creators can run any Solidy-coded decentralized application on the Flare network and harness web2 API data, blockchain data & event, price, and time series data.

Also, data relay and trust-minimized bridges help dApps on Flare to serve many ecosystems via a single deployment. The network offers interoperable and unique solutions, introducing monetization models and new utilities.

Ankr is among the dominant cloud infrastructure providers within the Web3 sectors, serving over 35 blockchains, including Polygon and Binance, with RPC amenities. It boasts an inclusive collection of tools for developers to build highly-scalable and sophisticated multichain dApps.

Ankr’s over 600 nodes in 12 countries globally show its RPC services offer what decentralized app creators need. Also, the nodes have low latency and high speeds to prevent failures or outages, guaranteeing 99.99% uptime.