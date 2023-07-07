Institutions increasingly accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) as exchange balance dips

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Crypto expert Miles Deutscher has commented on the current substantial surges in Bitcoin holdings. He believes the latest BlackRock spot BTC ETF filing has catalyzed optimism around the leading cryptocurrency by market cap.

Since BlackRock filed for a spot #Bitcoin ETF, $BTC held by funds has seen a strong uptick.



This is only the beginning of widespread institutional BTC accumulation. pic.twitter.com/VhDB0kBPhO — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) July 7, 2023

While the community remains skeptical about the effect of exchange-trade fund authorization on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin seems to exhibit a promising future. Positive signals, such as the latest surged inflows and optimistic sentiment, have pushed Bitcoin well above $30K.

Institutions increasingly accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin sees strengthening institutional demand following BlackRock-induced optimism. While the companies re-file their Bitcoin ETF application with the SEC, attracting retail and institutional interest.

Miles Deutscher confirmed that institutions are in the accumulation race.

“This is only the beginning of widespread institutional BTC accumulation,” he stated.

Moreover, renowned influencers continue to support the top crypto. As invezz.com reported, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink issued pro-crypto remarks on live television, calling Bitcoin an international asset.

Bitcoin exchange balance hit its lowest levels since 2018

Source – Glassnode

The latest Glassnode data shows Bitcoin balance on exchange addresses slumped to lows never seen since 14 March 2018. The figure dipped to 2.26 million, reflecting substantial shifts in crypto dynamics.