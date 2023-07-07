Institutions increasingly accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) as exchange balance dips
- Bitcoin has seen increased institutional interest lately.
- The bellwether crypto attracted leading companies after BlackRock’s ETF filing.
- Improve enthusiasm has led to surges in Bitcoin holdings by funds.
Crypto expert Miles Deutscher has commented on the current substantial surges in Bitcoin holdings. He believes the latest BlackRock spot BTC ETF filing has catalyzed optimism around the leading cryptocurrency by market cap.
While the community remains skeptical about the effect of exchange-trade fund authorization on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin seems to exhibit a promising future. Positive signals, such as the latest surged inflows and optimistic sentiment, have pushed Bitcoin well above $30K.
Institutions increasingly accumulate BitcoinCopy link to section
Bitcoin sees strengthening institutional demand following BlackRock-induced optimism. While the companies re-file their Bitcoin ETF application with the SEC, attracting retail and institutional interest.
Miles Deutscher confirmed that institutions are in the accumulation race.
“This is only the beginning of widespread institutional BTC accumulation,” he stated.
Moreover, renowned influencers continue to support the top crypto. As invezz.com reported, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink issued pro-crypto remarks on live television, calling Bitcoin an international asset.
Bitcoin exchange balance hit its lowest levels since 2018Copy link to section
The latest Glassnode data shows Bitcoin balance on exchange addresses slumped to lows never seen since 14 March 2018. The figure dipped to 2.26 million, reflecting substantial shifts in crypto dynamics.
