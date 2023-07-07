Levi’s lowers outlook: ‘H2 is being set up much stronger’
- Levi Strauss & Co lowered its guidance for the full year on Friday.
- CFO Harmit Singh discussed the earnings print on Yahoo Finance.
- Wells Fargo trimmed its price target on Levi's stock to $15 today.
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) opened nearly 10% down on Friday after reporting roughly in-line financial results for its second quarter.
Levi’s stock down on lowered guidanceCopy link to section
Investors are responding primarily to the future guidance that executives lowered today citing concerns of a consumer slowdown. Levi’s now forecasts 2.5% growth in revenue at the top end of the range on $1.10 to $1.20 of per-share earnings this year.
In comparison, analysts were at $1.29 per share on a 2.6% annualised revenue growth. Still, CFO Harmit Singh said on Yahoo Finance Live:
ERP is implemented, commodity pressures have abated, and H2 is being set up much stronger. DTC is up double digits and we’re taking actions to address U.S. wholesale.
Year-to-date, Levi’s stock is now down more than 30% at writing.
Notable figures in Levi’s Q2 earnings reportCopy link to section
- Lost $1.6 million or broke-even on a per-share basis
- Had $49.7 million in net income instead a year ago
- Adjusted EPS printed at 4 cents as per the press release
- Revenue declined 9.0% year-on-year to $1.34 billion
- Consensus was 3 cents a share on $1.34 billion revenue
Inventory issues also contributed to weakness as they restricted production in the recent quarter. According to the Finance Chief, though:
Our supply chain has got a lot more efficient and inventory levels have come down dramatically. We will exit 23 much stronger, laying the foundation for a strong 24.
Wells Fargo cuts its price target on Levi’s stockCopy link to section
Other notable figures in the earnings report include a 13% year-over-year increase in DTC revenues. Wholesale, however, was down 22% in Q2.
Also on Friday, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow trimmed his price target on Levi’s stock to $15. In a research note, he said:
It was another tough quarter for LEVI – as mounting pressure in U.S. wholesale drove lower H2 revenue, but more notably a much larger margin/EPS cut due to needed promos and strategic price actions.
Adjusted EBIT margin tanked an alarming 750 basis points to 2.4% in the recent quarter.
