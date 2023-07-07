Twitter threatens to sue Meta Platforms over its new ‘Threads’ app

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) remains in focus today after Elon Musk threatened to sue it over “Threads” – a recently launched app that the Instagram-owner hopes will rival Twitter.

What Twitter said in its letter to Meta Platforms Inc

Alex Spiro – a Senior Lawyer for Musk & Co sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg this morning that accused Meta Platforms of engaging in:

Systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

The news arrives after Meta Platforms capitalised on billions of users it already has on Instagram to record more than 30 million signs up on its new Twitter-like app within 24 hours of its launch on Wednesday (find out more).

Threads, however, is not yet available in Ireland and the EU due to regulatory concerns.

Meta says former Twitter staff is not working on ‘Threads’

Meta Platforms have onboarded dozens of employees that Twitter laid off under Elon Musk.

The billionaire alleges that it used his former employees to create a copycat app as some of them may have had access to confidential information. According to the letter sent to Zuckerberg:

Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demand that Meta take immediate steps to stop using Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.

Responding to the allegation today, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed that none of the former Twitter employees were working on Threads. At writing, shares of the multinational tech behemoth are still up a whopping 130% versus the start of the year.