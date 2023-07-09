Chancer prediction as interest in the blockchain-based predictive market grows

The launch of Chancer through a presale has been met with investor enthusiasm. Barely a month since the Chancer presale was launched, investors have grabbed more than $615,560 worth of tokens. The interest in Chancer token (CHANCER) has been at least expected, given the popularity of betting. However, for Chancer, the promise is giving betting a new angle through blockchain. This has seen investors rush to accumulate CHANCER before its price rises in the next phases of the presale or after listing on exchanges.

Chancer to Welcome a new era of betting

Chancer is a peer-to-peer (P2P) blockchain-based predictive markets application. The platform lets users create betting markets on any event and invite others for predictions.

An example, you predict that candidate X will win an election and want to create a bet on it. You create a custom P2P betting market and invite a friend to bet on the outcome. Similarly, investors can join predictive markets created by others.

With the ability to create custom betting markets, Chancer gives investors flexibility on what they can bet on, unlike the traditional predictive markets. Also, investors can create their own odds and rules for the betting market without being constrained by the bookmakers’ restrictions.

Is CHANCER a good investment?

Think about any form of betting that occurs around the world. The truth is that betting is quite popular and one of the fastest-growing sectors. The global sports betting market, the most popular, was valued at $81.03 billion in 2022. The value is expected to climb to $167.50 billion by 2030. It means a project like Chancer, which gives the betting world a new value proposition, has a chance to grow and return big to investors.

But Chancer isn’t only designed for betting. Rather, it is an investment, conferring investors different ways to earn. Betting and winnings on accurate predictions are some of the ways CHANCER delivers value. By letting users bet on almost anything, Chancer opens up opportunities for investors who may be locked from traditional betting markets.

Using the Chancer platform, investors can also stake the native token for passive income or generate market-making rewards from their P2P markets. There are opportunities to share the platform and earn CHANCER through a Share2Earn feature. The wide range of use cases and earnings potential make Chancer a viable investment opportunity.

Will CHANCER token reach 0.1 BUSD by 2024?

The current price of CHANCER is 0.01 BUSD at the first stage of the presale. The price is expected to rise in the subsequent presales, with the next price at 0.011 BUSD.

For CHANCER to reach a value of 0.1 BUSD, its price has to increase by 1,000% from the current price. Such price increases are witnessed when tokens are listed on exchanges. This is when the demand skyrockets as the token unlocks liquidity from a wider pool of investors.

From Chancer’s project roadmap, the token listing will begin in the third quarter of 2023, when the token will debut on Uniswap. Investors could start to witness significant price increases from then, meaning the token has a chance to hit 0.1 BUSD in 2024. However, for prudential predictions, a 0.1 BUSD may be overambitious as the token needs to list on more exchanges to see huge increases in value.

Is it the right time to buy CHANCER?

The price of CHANCER is still low since the token is on presale. By the time the token finishes the presale, the value will have increased. Further increases are expected when the token lists are on major exchanges. Buying CHANCER now could be the right opportunity to buy the token at a low valuation and have access to the P2P betting platform early.