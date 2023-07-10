Nvidia stock price forecast: Goldman Sachs sees potential for another 20% rally
- Goldman Sachs analyst says Nvidia Corp could hit $495 per share.
- Toshiya Hari's bullish view is based on pivotal role it plays in Gen AI.
- Nvidia stock has nearly tripled already since the start of this year.
Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has nearly tripled this year already but a Goldman Sachs analyst still sees further upside ahead in this semiconductor behemoth.
Nvidia stock has upside to $495Copy link to section
On Monday, Toshiya Hari maintained his “buy” rating on the chipmaker and raised his price target to $495 that signals a close to 20% upside from here.
He recommends investing in Nvidia stock primarily to ride the wave of artificial intelligence.
Nvidia has been a key enabler and beneficiary of traditional AI. Recent step-function increase in data centre revenue outlook suggests it has entered a new phase of growth driven by Gen AI.
Nvidia GPUs are pivotal to training large language models which alone could be a $13 billion revenue opportunity (base case) for the California-based company, as per the Goldman Sachs analyst.
Other revenue opportunities for NvidiaCopy link to section
In his research note, Hari said “search” could yield up to $1.0 billion for Nvidia Corp in 2025 and projected enterprise and social media to be a $2.1 billion and $1.9 billion opportunity.
The Goldman Sachs analyst likes Nvidia stock because he expects inferencing to meaningfully contribute to the company’s top line as well.
We recognise that we are presenting a very large range of potential outcomes, but we believe this is far given how nascent Gen AI is and associated difficulty in predicting adoption rates.
Last week, the Nasdaq-listed firm partnered with Intel Corp on extensive attestation services for its H100 GPUs. Other notable Nvidia bulls include famed investor Jim Cramer (source).
