Jim Cramer says be ‘very careful’ on J&J stock: here’s why
- Jim Cramer recommends caution when investing on Johnson & Johnson.
- He's concerned about the company's struggles related to the talc lawsuits.
- J&J stock is currently down more than 10% versus the start of the year.
Investors should be cautious in capitalising on a 10% year-to-date decline in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), says the Mad Money host Jim Cramer.
Cramer explains his view on J&J stockCopy link to section
His view on J&J stock is based primarily on the $8.9 billion settlement the multinational recently proposed to remove the overhang related to the long-running talc lawsuits.
While Johnson & Johnson has repeatedly denied allegations that its talc products cause cancer, Cramer said today on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”:
You have to be very careful … see how they do on this lawsuit [that has] closing arguments today. If they lose this case, it could hurt them in the overall ability to accrue all bankruptcy cases.
J&J is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings next week. Consensus is for it to earn $2.62 a share versus $2.59 per share a year ago.
Cramer’s view is in contrast with CitigroupCopy link to section
Note that analysts at Citigroup recently resumed coverage of J&J stock with a ‘buy’ rating and $185 price objective – up more than 15% from here.
They are particularly bullish after Johnson & Johnson listed its consumer health business earlier this year as a separate publicly traded company. Still, Cramer said this morning:
I went to a couple lawyers on this [talc lawsuits]. They said a 24-year-old who may be dying – the facts may not even matter to the jury, because it’s a left-wing jury in Alameda, California.
Also on Monday, Cramer’s Charitable Trust sold 30 shares of Caterpillar Inc. The Trust still owns 340 shares of the construction equipment manufacturer.
