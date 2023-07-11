Consensys unveils Linea Mainnet, another zkEVM rollup

Consensys, the creator of products like MetaMask, Infura, Truffle, and Diligence, has launched its Linea mainnet. Linea is a zero-knowledge EVM that lets developers build and scale decentralized applications (dApps) in industries like DeFi and NFTs.

The Linea mainnet launch follows its successful testnet phase that saw over 5.5 million unique wallets commit more than 46 million transactions in three months. This performance made it one of the fastest-growing players in the industry.

Developers select Linea for several reasons. It can handle transactions significantly faster than Ethereum layer 1 while its costs are about 15 times lower. It has achieved this by using a recursion-friendly, lattice-based prover. In a note, Joe Lubin, the founder and CEO of Consenys said:

“The convergence of various blockchain networks around Ethereum as a data and security layer accelerates the establishment of web3 and decentralized protocols as a new decentralized trust foundation for the world’s systems. With the Merge to Proof of Stake and the broad traction of the rollup-centric roadmap, Ethereum L2s are set to play a crucial role in making great advances in scalability and usability.”

As part of the announcement, Consensys said that Linea is already compatible with other products in its ecosystem like MetaMask, Infura, Diligence, and Hyperledger Besu. It also deepened its integration with MetaMask Portfolio, a decentralised web app where users can connect their MetaMask wallets to access a wide range of Web3 features.

In addition, Consenys also launched the Linea Ecosystem Investment Alliance to reward early testers in its ecosystem. The alliance is made of more than 30 venture capital companies.

Linea enters a highly competitive industry. In addition to layer 1 networks like Solana and Avalanche, it will compete with other rollup networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, Metis, and Polygon zkEVM.