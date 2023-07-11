DeFi platform Rodeo Finance loses $1.5M following manipulation hack

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Arbitrum-based platform Rodeo Finance suffered an oracle manipulation hack on Tuesday (July 11). The attack saw the decentralized finance (DeFi) site losing around 810 Ether, worth approximately $1.5 million.

Rodeo Finance exploited

Cryptocurrency security company PeckShield tweeted about the incident detailing the fraudster transferring the assets to Ethereum from Arbitrum. After that, they swapped the tokens for different tokens before exchanging them for Ether (again).

Finally, the hacker routed the stolen Ether via the Ethereum-based transaction mixer Tornado Cash. That helped obscure the transaction’s footprint. Rodeo Finance is yet to comment on the incident.

Hackers continue to utilize complex procedures to scam crypto projects and investors. Over the past years, cases of Oracle manipulation to alter price feeds for platform exploitation have soared, with Rodeo Finance being the latest victim.

Furthermore, Rodeo’s incident confirms the weakness the Arbitrum platform has displayed within the last few months. Invezz.com reported how hackers stole around $7.5 million from Arbitrum’s jimbos protocol in May.

Traders massively dump RDO tokens

Rodeo’s native token RDO has suffered immensely following the latest hack. Moreover, traders have heavily dumped the alternative token, crashing its price. It dropped by a staggering 65% within the past 24 hours, trading at $0.8623 at press time.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices recorded upticks on Tuesday. Bitcoin and Ethereum gained 0.65% and 1.44% to press time levels of $30,599 and $1,882, respectively, within the past 24hrs. Also, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization saw a 0.71% 24hr uptick to $1.18 trillion.