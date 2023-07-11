Global fintech Exinity Group partners with crypto exchange platform Boxwind

Exinity Group, a global fintech company whose mission is to give investors the freedom to prosper in digital markets, has announced that it has entered into a strategic, long-term partnership with Boxwind, a crypto exchange platform.

Together, Boxwind and Exinity Group will change the way that digital assets are traded, enabling aspirational people to take advantage of investment opportunities and investigate novel asset classes across markets. A new generation of investors will be able to achieve financial independence and increase their wealth thanks to the partners’ innovative asset trading technology from Boxwind and Exinity.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Streamline access to crypto exchange markets

Copy link to section

Boxwind trading platform offers a hassle-free onboarding process, immediate spot trading, and secure asset storage. It promises to completely reimagine how users can buy, hold, trade, and invest in digital assets. In a nutshell, the platform paves the way for people to secure their financial future with its streamlined interface and cutting-edge features.

Exinity Group, on the other hand, has established itself as a key player that is revolutionising access to economic opportunities in developing countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with its cutting-edge trading and investing products. Its partnership with Boxwind allows it to draw users looking for non-traditional financial solutions.

Exinity is also the home of prosperous retail companies like Alpari International and ForexTime (FXTM) and its beginnings can be linked to the establishment of Alpari Group in 1998 and the start of the Forex trading market. With the addition of its sister brand FXTM in 2011, Alpari quickly gained a significant presence in the global financial markets thanks to its innovative MetaTrader platform.

The combination of Boxwind’s innovative crypto exchange platform and Exinity’s proprietary technology is intended to appeal to a younger demographic of customers who are interested in exploring non-traditional financial solutions.