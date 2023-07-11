Shutterstock shares jump on expanded partnership with OpenAI

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) ended nearly 10% up on Tuesday after announcing a new six-year deal with the company behind ChatGPT.

Details of the new partnership

Copy link to section

Under the expanded agreement, the New York based company will grant OpenAI access to its library of videos, images, and music.

In return, it will continue to benefit from the AI startup’s text-to-image generation capabilities. In a press release, Paul Hennessy – the Chief Executive of Shutterstock said today:

Our partnership with OpenAI reinforces Shutterstock’s commitment to driving AI tech innovation and positions us as the data and distribution partner of choice for industry leaders in Gen AI.

The stock images firm is expected to earn 77 cents a share in its current financial quarter versus 68 cents per share a year ago. Shutterstock shares are still down more than 30% versus their year-to-date high.

Shutterstock to bring Gen AI to mobile users

Copy link to section

Shutterstock and OpenAI also plan on bringing Gen AI to mobile users via Giphy – a database of GIFs that Shutterstock bought from Meta Platforms Inc for $53 million in May.

Customers of the stock photography company have had access to OpenAI powered image generation since October of 2022. According to Brad Lightcap – the COO of OpenAI:

This collaboration not only enhances capabilities of our image models but also empowers brands, digital media, and marketing companies to unlock transformative possibilities in content creation and ideation.

Shutterstock had originally partnered with OpenAI in 2021. Note that it has also worked with the likes of LG and Nvidia on foundational Gen AI tools. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Shutterstock shares.