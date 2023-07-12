Astar Foundation and NTT Digital join hands for web3 training programs

Astar Foundation on July 11 announced a strategic Web3 partnership with NTT Digital. The partnership focuses on web3 and technical web3 infrastructure enhancement.

The primary contributor and maintainer of the Astar source code is the Astar Foundation, which as a core contributor has built a solid reputation and collaborates with an impressive network of partners and applications. By utilising this knowledge, the Astar Foundation is dedicated to creating cutting-edge products that will allow billions of people to access the web3. On the other hand, NTT Digital is devoted to offering a secure and convenient environment for people and businesses looking to develop in web3.

Collaboration between Astar Foundation and NTT Digital

Copy link to section

Both companies are aware that a key barrier to widespread web3 adoption is talent. They have therefore come together to work together to support people thinking about a career in the Web3 domain in order to address the growing demand for Web3 professionals, including engineers and business leaders.

Declaring his excitement for partnering with NTT Digital to foster web3 adoption, the founder of Astar Foundation, Sota Watanabe, said:

“We’re excited to partner with NTT Digital, who bring decades of experience in building tech infrastructure to drive adoption and innovation. Together, we will empower individuals and businesses to embrace the potential of Web3, enabling a more inclusive, decentralized future.”

Aastar Foundation and NTT Digital will offer several initiatives including programs for skill development, opportunities for gaining real-world experience, and the development of a community where web3 talent and businesses can interact.

Web3 is still in its early stages and evolving quickly. This creates both new, untapped opportunities and difficulties. Businesses must address issues like price volatility, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention. As more users join Astar Network and NTT Digital will pool their expertise to develop the tools and policies required to improve security, thwart fraud, and create a trustworthy user experience.