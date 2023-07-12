Chainlink partners with world’s leading PR and content marketer MarketAcross

Chainlink Labs, the creator of the leading Web3 services platform Chainlink, has announced a channel partnership with MarketAcross, the world’s top PR and content marketing solution for blockchain startups.

Through this channel partnership, Chainlink BUILD programme startups will receive support and have access to services in PR, content marketing, brand reputation management, social media marketing, influencer outreach (KoL), SEO, community development, and other areas.

Chainlink BUILD programme to benefit from MarketAcross marketing solutions

MarketAcross has been a high-end PR and content marketing solution for startups and cryptocurrencies since 2014. It is a one-stop shop for content marketing, covering everything from content creation to placement and amplification.

The channel partnership with MarketAcross will allow startups in Chainlink’s BUILD programme to access the PR and content marketing expertise of the same team that has assisted in scaling many of the biggest exchanges and blockchain projects in the world, including Binance, Polkadot, Solana, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro. Conventional marketing strategies don’t always translate to web3, after all.

Commenting about the new partnership, the MarketAcross CEO, Elad Mor,

“We’re excited to partner with Chainlink Labs to help support Chainlink BUILD members with high-quality content marketing services. By supporting early-stage Web3 projects in getting their name out, we’re able to help advance the growth and adoption of cutting-edge Web3 applications.”

The goal of the Chainlink BUILD programme is to support budding early-stage startups in the Chainlink ecosystem. Through this collaboration, more startups in BUILD will have access to a wide range of high-end content marketing services, allowing them to concentrate on creating their core business logic and opening up fresh and intriguing Web3 use cases.