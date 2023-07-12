European Banking Authority officials encourage early MiCA adoption

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

With the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) rules set to fully launch in 2024, European Banking Authority has urged stablecoin issuers to comply with the upcoming regulatory framework. EU watchdogs remain dedicated to regulating the cryptocurrency market as the region establishes itself as a crypto hub.

Swarm co-founder Philipp Pieper stated that MiCA adoption launched a new era for cryptocurrency, applauding Europe for being a pioneer (invezz.com news). Swarm is an Ethereum-based DeFi platform.

EAB urges stablecoin issuers to comply with set rules

Copy link to section

⚡ NEWS: European Banking Authority urges stablecoin issuers to prepare for upcoming MiCA rules. Regulators can already be notified of operations, ahead of the rules taking effect in June 2024. #Stablecoins #MiCA #Regulation — Codex  (@CodexTrader) July 12, 2023

In a recent significant development, European Union Banking (EAB) regulator has advised stablecoin issuers to start adhering to consumer protection & risk management rules. The watchdog unveiled the initial list of rules as the markets await the MiCA in 2024.

The European Parliament approved MiCA in April, introducing the world’s first all-inclusive cryptocurrency law (read more). The framework highlighted stablecoin (crypto tied to fixed assets such as fiat) issuance.

EAB expects increasing stablecoin issuers in the upcoming months

Copy link to section

With the MiCA law into effect, European Banking Authority officials expect surged stablecoin issuance within the coming months. The EAB framework incorporates provisions like handling complaints and permanent redemption rights.

Further, the regulator believes its guiding principles will help companies ensure good governance and risk management before next year’s mandatory rules. EBA wants to encourage timely MiCA application as early preparation will reduce risks of possibly sharp & disruptive business model adjustments.