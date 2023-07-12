Shiba Memu’s unique meme coin approach has investors scrambling for SHMU

When it comes to meme coins, not many can claim to have the hype that currently surrounds new dog-based meme token Shiba Memu (SHMU). In a year where mememania has taken on a major shift in popularity, the likes of Pepe, Floki Inu and Doge Killer have been massive hits.

However, none can boast the genius that Shiba Memu is – which is its integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to push the limits of what’s possible in its marketing strategy. Can this see the new crypto token topple current meme leaders as the top dog-based token in town?

The explosive nature of its token presale suggests investors might be convinced it will. Check its progress here.

Meme coins is a booming market

Copy link to section

Cryptocurrency is currently nursing a healthy dose of bullish sentiment, thanks to the optimism injected into the market by BlackRock and several other Wall Street asset managers. The regulatory front remains a gray cloud on the horizon, and that is something investors are aware of. However, the overall sentiment right now is that a new bull cycle is coming into view.

Amid this outlook is the fact that one of the biggest trends of the year in crypto has been meme coins. In deed, the meme market that was virtually $0 in 2020 is now a booming $20 billion industry – with room for even more growth.

Globally, artificial intelligence is revolutionising everything with tech giants like Google and Microsoft betting big on its potential to drive even more interest not just in the the mainstream sector but also across cryptocurrency.

Shiba Memu is looking to take this space to a new level through its unique approach that combines AI and blockchain. The marketing powerhouse it is building is ostensibly unlike any envisioned in crypto before.

What is Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

Shiba Menu is a new crypto meme token powered by artificial intelligence, which the whitepaper describes as technology that gives the platform the marketing genius of a 100 agencies. In short, Shiba Memu is creating a self-sufficient marketing machine that will leverage blockchain and AI to deliver viral-like visibility for the native SHMU token.

It’s a strategy that could benefit the coin’s value and see Shiba Memu flip competitors as it becomes one of the meme projects with a long term investment potential.

Shiba Memu’s unique approach

Copy link to section

Think of a crypto network capable of drafting its own PRs and with sniper-like precision delivering itself to the world via posts on social media and other forums. That’s what this new meme coin is promising.

Unlike rival meme coins that benefit from short term hype cycles, Shiba Memu targets long term appeal. The whitepaper envisions the use of machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to stay ahead of the game. According to the details on its website, this will include reimagining its marketing strategies and incorporating feedback from the community via the AI dashboard.

The interactive approach will also see SHMU holders earn tokens whenever the AI-powered system adopts one of their improvement proposals.

What’s Shiba Memu’s presale price?

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu’s presale is an 8-week open ended event that will see 85% of the total supply of 1 billion SHMU sold. The recently launched token sale has taken the industry by storm, with early investors scooping over 25 million tokens worth more than $478k in less than a week.

Investors looking to position themselves now by participating in the presale have an opportunity to buy SHMU at what could be huge discounted levels. Unlike other presale events, where prices increase after every stage, Shiba Memu’s price will increase daily at 6:00 pm GMT.

Currently, SHMU is priced at $0.0127 and will keep doubling every day at the indicated time throughout the presale until it hits $0.0244. The daily increase is fixed at $0.000225.

Note that you can buy SHMU with ETH, BNB, USDT and BUSD.

Can Shiba Memu surpass current meme coin leaders?

Copy link to section

If the market conditions align and the success of the crypto meme holds amid potentially industry-defining marketing strategies of Shiba Memu, then it is possible that SHMU will soar. Can it surpass the likes of Pepe, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin? It could.

The dream scenario is if SHMU’s value skyrockets when the token goes live on exchanges after the 8-week presale ends .

Another boost could be the the development and delivery of the Shiba Memu AI dashboard – seen as a key driving factor in the marketing strategy. According to the roadmap, SHMU should be listed on its first major exchanges in Q3 2023, while the highly anticipated AI dashboard will launch in early 2024.

Investors might however have to note that crypto remains largely speculative and any number of factors can flip market conditions and wipe out gains. Being smart as an investor is a feature that cannot be emphasized enough.

Find more about the Shiba Memu token from their whitepaper and presale page.