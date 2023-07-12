Space and Time integrates Open AI for streamlined data management

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Data warehouse Space and Time has integrated Open AI’s GPT-4 to automate data engineering & analytics with prompt-to-Structured Query Language (SQL). Leveraging artificial intelligence will enable data engineers, analysts, and developers to generate data pipelines, dashboards, and queries with regular language prompts.

Streamlining data management with Space and Time

Space and Time is a web3-native data warehouse combining off-chain data and tamperproof on-chain to ensure enterprise utility to smart contracts. Moreover, it powers scalable analytics and low-latency transactional queries.

Space and Time use Proof of SQL to ensure tamperproof and accurate queries.

Generally, Structured Query Language (SQL), a programming language for managing data, helps individuals analyze data seamlessly. Meanwhile, channeling data from various sources into databases needs technical expertise and resources.

Space and Time allow business leaders to analyze data and yield insights without extra resources or expertise. Moreover, integrating AI means users can generate dashboards, SQL queries, and automatic pipelines using natural-language prompts, alleviating the complexity of data engineering & analytics.

Space and Time co-founder and CTO Scott Dykstra believes introducing AI is a game-changer as businesses can reduce time-to-value for creating data channels, writing SQL, and generating analytics dashboards.

“AI-powered SQL is a game-changer for businesses that run a lean analytics team… Space and Time users can generate SQL or Python scripts from prompts, ask natural-language questions about data and get back an accurate visualization of the answer and load in new datasets all by simply conversing with our chatbot.”

Space and Time boast enterprise-grade privacy, access controls, and security, allowing clients to deploy on its decentralized platform or user’s private intranet. Further, the data warehouse comes pre-loaded with blockchain data from leading chains, including Polygon, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Sui.