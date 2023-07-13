AltSignals: A signal service unlocking the power of AI-based trading

Do you love trading or achieved success engaging in this skilful activity? Chances are that you have spent a great deal of time mastering the skill. But think of how influential a platform that lets you become a successful trader can do to your trading journey. AltSignals has been generating trading signals since it was created in 2017, with accuracy rates averaging 64%. The platform is now expanding and will incorporate AI to increase the quality of the signals. Since launching a presale of $ASI token, which will power the AI platform, investors have bought more than $1.171 million in tokens.

Understanding AltSignals and its AI trading service

Copy link to section

AltSignals is a UK-based trading signal service that generates quality trading signals in forex, crypto, and stock markets. It has been using a proven AltAlgo™ indicator to generate quality signals that have seen membership rise to over 52,000 traders on Telegram. AltSignals has generated more than 3,782 signals, raising an incredible $2.2 million in trading revenues.

Owing to its success, AltSignals’ experienced and professional traders want to tap into AI. This is a new area that is becoming popular in the trading world. AI aids in predictive analysis by quickly gathering data from different sources to enable traders to generate quality signals.

AltSignal’s AI trading service will be fueled on the blockchain, with the company launching a new platform called ActualizeAI. You have to become a member of ActualizeAI to enjoy its benefits, including trading signals. Investors will buy $ASI and join the AI bandwagon in trading.

What are the benefits of investing in ActualizeAI?

Copy link to section

Investing in ActualizeAI means taking a position in $ASI. The token has a great potential to explode in value as it powers an already successful trading signal service. With blockchain, AltSignals will become available to more investors. It means the value of $ASI could rise, generating returns for its holders.

Beyond speculations, $ASI delivers value through trading signals. It is like leaning on the soldiers of a giant, where investors get signals from a qualified AltSignals team to supercharge their trading returns. There are also trading tournaments and competitions where members learn, sharpen their skills, and get rewarded with $ASI.

AltSignals also wants to make its platform user-governed. Investors will use their tokens to vote on governance and dictate the direction of the platform. In the future, investors will have access to future AI-powered products and exclusive presales.

Is AltSignals a good long-term investment

Copy link to section

Very few projects make a cut when considering options for long-term investments. One of the criteria for determining if an asset is worthy of long-term holding is the earnings potential and ability to deliver value year after year.

Looking at AltSignals, the project has delivered value for half a decade. Also, the trading world is improving daily, with more instruments added. It means that AltSignals can only get better at delivering long-term value.

For the two reasons above, AltSignals could be suitable for long-term investment. The power of valued service, the blockchain, and the AI application will enable AltSignals to grow.

How attractive is $ASI now?

Copy link to section

Newly launched tokens have great potential, with prices rising up to 10 times within months of launch. $ASI falls into this category, as its value is still untapped.

$ASI’s attractiveness is also underlined by its low valuation. The token is still on presale, and the price is very low. Crypto prices tend to skyrocket when the assets are listed on exchanges. Thus, $ASI could be attractive to investors who look to accumulate it before the value increases on the listing.