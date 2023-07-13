PepsiCo Q2 earnings: ‘we still have lots of opportunities to grow’

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP), on Thursday, reported better-than-expected results for its second financial quarter. Its shares are up more than 1.0% at writing.

PepsiCo shares up on raised outlook

Investors are cheering the raised guidance as well. The beverage giant now sees a 10% organic growth in its revenue this year on $7.47 a share of core per-share earnings.

In comparison, analysts were at $7.32 per share for its fiscal 2023. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, CFO Hugh Johnston said today:

You’ll see a pivot for us toward more margin improvement as our productivity investments not only pay out this year but pay out over the next five to seven years.

The multinational improved its core gross margin by 132 basis points in its recently concluded quarter. PepsiCo shares are still down 5.0% versus their year-to-date high.

Notable figures in PepsiCo Q2 earnings report

Net income printed at $2.74 billion versus the year-ago $1.42 billion

Per-share earnings also materially increased from $1.03 to $1.99

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.09 as per the earnings press release

Revenue went up 10% on a year-over-year basis to $22.32 billion

Consensus was $1.96 per share (adjusted) on $21.72 billion revenue

PepsiCo is committed to returning $6.7 billion to its shareholders in dividend payments this year and another $1.0 billion via stock repurchase. According to the Finance Chief:

Inflation is going to be reducing reduce but we don’t see the basket of commodities going negative any time soon. So, we’ll continue to take pricing, probably not at levels in recent past.

PepsiCo revenues from individual segments

Other notable figures in the earnings report include a 14% increase in Frito-Lay North America.

Revenue at PepsiCo beverages North America and Quaker Foods North America came in up 10% and 1.0% respectively. CFO Johnston added today:

We continue to expand distribution. While we may feel like we’re everywhere, we’re really not. We still have lots of opportunities to continue to grow.

PepsiCo revealed an 8.0% hit to its revenue from Africa, Middle East, and South Asia in the recently concluded quarter. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on PepsiCo shares.