Scheduled BNB Chain “ZhangHeng” upgrade will improve security

Later this month, Binance’s BNB Chain is anticipated to undergo its “ZhangHeng” upgrade, which developers claim will significantly enhance security features for users.

The hard fork is anticipated to take place at 6:00 UTC on July 19, 2023. Once the hard fork is activated, two-thirds of all BNB Chain validators must upgrade their nodes in order to process blocks after the upgrade, and no new BNB tokens will be created for this upgrade.

Improving BNB Chain security

Copy link to section

The BNB Chain validators process transactions and uphold the network’s security by using computing power.

In the BEP-255 proposal, developers stated that user balance changes would be monitored in each block and reconciled to find any problems. A reconciliation mistake will cause the blockchain to “panic” and stop creating new blocks.

Explaining how the hard fork will protect the chain and its users from reconciliation errors, developers on GitHub wrote:

“If a reconciliation error occurs, the blockchain will stop producing new blocks, impacting downstream services such as bridges, deposits, and withdrawals on exchanges. This drastic action is necessary to protect the chain and its users, so core developers and community members should investigate the issue as soon as possible.”

The technique will help users’ token holdings during exploits like bridge attacks.

Bridges are tools built on the blockchain that let users transfer tokens between various networks. According to DefiLlama, these are crucial, but extremely vulnerable components of the crypto ecosystem.