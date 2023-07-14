Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is up roughly 8.0% on Friday after the managed healthcare company reported a strong second quarter.

UnitedHealth shares up on raised outlook

Investors are rewarding the stock as UNH raised its full-year guidance as well.

The insurance giant now forecasts its adjusted earnings to fall between $24.70 a share and $25 a share. In a recent note to clients, Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan said:

UNH has innovated its way to market leadership for decades. We believe breadth and scale gives it advantages in terms of risk selection, consumer influence, supply chain efficiency, network rates, and distribution.

The upbeat outlook was particularly welcomed considering UnitedHealth had recently warned of rising costs related to seniors opting for elective surgeries they previously delayed due to the pandemic as Invezz reported here.

UnitedHealth Q2 financial highlights

Net income printed at $5.47 billion versus the year-ago $5.07 billion

Per-share earnings also climbed significantly from $5.34 to $5.82

Adjusted EPS came in at $6.14 as per the earnings press release

Revenue went up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis to $92.9 billion

FactSet consensus was $5.99 a share on $90.75 billion in revenue

Net margin declined 40 basis points versus last year to 5.9%. Still, Piper Sandler’s Tassan sees upside in UNH shares to $580 – about a 20% increase from here.

The future resides in Optum. Over the next decade, we believe Optum Health, Optum Insight and Optum Rx will increasingly serve as the front door to UNH.

What else was noteworthy?

Other notable figures in the earnings report include medical-loss ratio that increased 170 basis points to 83.2%. The healthcare stock is still down 8.0% versus its year-to-date high.

UnitedHealth also revealed a very significant increase in the demand for behavioural health services today. According to the Piper Sandler analyst:

UNH is a behemoth in healthcare contributing 7.7% of U.S. healthcare spending today from their UnitedHealth and Optum segments.