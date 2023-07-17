As Shiba Inu stalls, Shiba Memu could be the next big thing

Shiba Inu price has had a challenging year as investors focus on other newer meme coins. SHIB was trading at $0.0000080 on Monday, where it has been in the past few days. In all, this price is much lower than the year-to-date high of $0.000015.

Shiba Inu trails Pepe

Traditional meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have all underperformed Pepe this year. Pepe has jumped by more than 300% in the past three months while Shiba Inu has dropped by over 25% in the same period.

Pepe rallied as investors started focusing on newer meme coins as traditional ones lost steam. Indeed, Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars, and Floki Inu have all been under pressure this year. Pepe, on the other hand, benefited from the fear of missing out (FOMO) as news reports of new millionaires spread.

In all, Pepe has gone from nothing in a few months into one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. Its market cap has jumped to over $605 million while the daily volume of the token has risen. Pepe is usually one of the most trending tokens in social media and CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu has struggled even as the developers work on the biggest upgrade in the network’s history. The developers are working on Shibarium, a layer-2 network that will make the ecosystem much faster and cheaper. Shibarium will be launched in August.

Shiba Memu could be the next big thing

As Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s momentum slows, there are signs that Shiba Memu could be the next big thing in crypto. Shiba Memu, a new meme coin, has already raised over $900k in less than three weeks.

The developers are currently running the first phase of the token sale. Its unique approach to token sale sees the price of each token increase within a few hours. At the time of writing, each SHMU was trading at 0.013285 USDT while the next one will be 0.014050 USDT. In all, the developers have raised $901,261. You can buy the tokens here.

Shiba Memu has the ability to disrupt Shiba Inu and Dogecoin because of its approach. The creators are combining two popular themes: meme coins and artificial intelligence. Their goal is to create an unstoppable self-sufficient marketing powerhouse.

By using AI, the developers hope to have a platform that can generate more content than a tabloid on a daily basis. This content will be published across various mediums.

Is it safe to buy Shiba Memu tokens?

Shiba Memu is gaining traction among developers and crypto investors as evidenced by the pre-sale volume. Therefore, there is a possibility that the token will gather momentum as traders seek to get the next big thing in the crypto industry. Since Shiba Inu’s era, many retail traders have been hoping to catch the next big thing.

Another reason why Shiba Memu will likely rise is that there are signs that US inflation has dropped while the labour market has softened. As a result, there is a possibility that the Fed will pause its interest rate hikes soon.

Also, the crypto industry received a reprieve after the partial victory of Ripple Labs in a US court. The judge ruled that XRP was not a security.

However, it is always risky to invest in presale tokens since the risk/reward ratio is usually high. The extreme situations are that the token could go to zero or climb.