Chancer quickly raises $794K in first stage presale while gold investors rush to crypto

The ability to bet against peers on almost any event is unheard of in the predictive markets, leave alone the activity occurring on the blockchain. However, Chancer is making it a possibility, and investors are excited. In a month since Chancer opened its presale, the project has raised $794,045 in the first stage. The quick selling in Chancer happens when gold investors show an increased appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Gold investors are demanding cryptocurrencies

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is noting increased appetite for crypto among gold investors. According to Fink, there has been a rise in the number of gold investors inquiring about the role of crypto.

Fink says the recent depreciation in the dollar versus how much it has appreciated in the last five years calls for an international crypto product. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs are seen fulfilling this role and tackling an increased investor interest.

The views by Fink are influential given that BlackRock is the world’s largest asset management company. The $8.5 trillion asset manager recently applied for a spot Bitcoin ETF in line with the investors’ demand.

The increased interest in crypto shows how the new asset class revolutionises traditional markets. The chance to take betting to the blockchain and give investors new ways to earn could change the landscape of the sector and benefit projects like Chancer.

The idea behind Chancer

Chancer is driven by the idea of giving investors flexibility in betting rather than relying on bookmakers’ odds, markets, and rules. Think of anything you would like to bet on; a friend winning a lottery, candidate X winning an election, or a probabilistic outcome like rain falling on Christmas day. Chancer makes it possible to bet on these events.

Essentially, users create their betting market using a decentralised ecosystem on the events they want to bet on. They make their rules and odds and determine how to claim winnings. As a peer-to-peer predictive application, investors can request friends to join their betting markets or participate in those created by others.

As a P2P platform, Chancer increases flexibility in betting, expands the scope of what investors can place bets on, and introduces new ways to earn. As such, Chancer is a disruptor to traditional betting markers.

What is Chancer’s investment model?

Chancer is not just a betting platform. Users are empowered and incentivised to continue growing the platform. Apart from income from successful betting outcomes, users benefit from creating and participating in Chancer markets. Users get discounted fees for the markets they create or join.

Chancer is also an opportunity to earn passive income. Tokens can be staked, giving an opportunity to generate yields. Earnings are also generated from a Share2Earn feature, which focuses on making the platform known and popular to more users.

Chancer’s roadmap

Chancer features an ambitious roadmap from the presale up to the time the platform will become fully operational. After the presale, the next stage will be the token listing on Uniswap in the third quarter of 2023. The platform sees at least two listings in the third quarter, with the beta platform coming then.

The fourth quarter is when product development will begin. The testnet will launch, and virtual betting will start. The token will also list on more exchanges.

The first quarter of 2024 will usher in the mainnet. The platform will also undergo audits to verify decentralisation. Chancer will also integrate with Filecoin to enhance data storage in the first quarter 2024.

Chancer price prediction

Based on the projected roadmap, Chancer’s value could start rising in the third quarter. However, it is in 2024 that we could see more sustained gains as the mainnet launches and the platform becomes available to more investors.

Assuming a price increase in the triple or four-digit percentages, a price of $0.1 is likely for 2024. The surge to $0.1 is informed by the growing interest in betting, with the blockchain angle giving Chancer an edge.