Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers denounce recently released LEASH impersonator

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shiba Inu (SHIB) core developers have cleared the air, denouncing the recently launched impersonator targeting the LEASH coin. Shibarmy Scam Alert’s tweet reiterated that the meme coin’s team has no connection with the lately released UNLEASH coin or the deployers.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨



We have not created the token UNLEASH(UnleashClub) <= It was created by (Shiba Inu: Deployer 1 0xA221af4a429b734Abb1CC53Fbd0c1D0Fa47e1494) which has nothing to do with our SHIBA INU DEV TEAM



Keep safe.. pic.twitter.com/tMbjlRofHV — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) July 17, 2023

Shiba Inu team clears the air on LEASH impersonator

Copy link to section

Shiba Inu team separated themselves from the launched UNLEASH token, warning their followers that the meme coin isn’t related to SHIB’s ecosystem. That comes as the cryptocurrency market sees increased themed assets.

Shiba Inu developers advised enthusiasts to remain cautious when interacting with digital assets claiming affiliation with SHIB. Traders can easily mistake Shibarium’s Doge Killer LEASH for the UNLEASH.

UNLEASH token’s website describes the altcoin as an open-source crypto offering AI tools, top-notch models, and high-end datasets. Nonetheless, it doesn’t claim any connection with Shibarium.

As invezz.com reported, the meme crypto market has witnessed an influx of new competitors. Scammers can capitalize on this craze to launch fraudulent projects.

Moreover, Shibarium continues to witness an impressive performance, with its beta surpassing new milestones.

Shibarium beta hits new milestone

Copy link to section

Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium’s beta welcomes a new era for SHIB with a massive milestone. Puppyscan data shows Shibarium transactions have surpassed a crucial figure of 30 million, hovering at 30,315,269 at press time.

Source- Puppyscan

Also, wallet addresses have surged to 17,062,140, confirming heightened performance, with processed blocks increasing to 1,732,426.

Shiba Inu fans should be cautious as the meme coin gains more market attention as fraudsters benefit from such environments.

Shiba Inu price outlook

Copy link to section

Cryptocurrency prices retreated today, with Bitcoin dropping 0.61% to press time levels of $30,194.39. Shiba Inu mimicked the broad trend, losing 2.21% over the past 24 hours to $0.000007846. Nevertheless, analysts believe the current price dip is momentary as the crypto industry awaits massive events that will catalyze upside momentum.