Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers denounce recently released LEASH impersonator
- Shia Inu team bash an imitator targeting LEASH.
- They confirmed no connection with the recently launched UNLEASH token.
- The developers cleared the air to avoid investor confusion.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) core developers have cleared the air, denouncing the recently launched impersonator targeting the LEASH coin. Shibarmy Scam Alert’s tweet reiterated that the meme coin’s team has no connection with the lately released UNLEASH coin or the deployers.
Shiba Inu team clears the air on LEASH impersonatorCopy link to section
Shiba Inu team separated themselves from the launched UNLEASH token, warning their followers that the meme coin isn’t related to SHIB’s ecosystem. That comes as the cryptocurrency market sees increased themed assets.
Shiba Inu developers advised enthusiasts to remain cautious when interacting with digital assets claiming affiliation with SHIB. Traders can easily mistake Shibarium’s Doge Killer LEASH for the UNLEASH.
UNLEASH token’s website describes the altcoin as an open-source crypto offering AI tools, top-notch models, and high-end datasets. Nonetheless, it doesn’t claim any connection with Shibarium.
As invezz.com reported, the meme crypto market has witnessed an influx of new competitors. Scammers can capitalize on this craze to launch fraudulent projects.
Moreover, Shibarium continues to witness an impressive performance, with its beta surpassing new milestones.
Shibarium beta hits new milestoneCopy link to section
Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibarium’s beta welcomes a new era for SHIB with a massive milestone. Puppyscan data shows Shibarium transactions have surpassed a crucial figure of 30 million, hovering at 30,315,269 at press time.
Also, wallet addresses have surged to 17,062,140, confirming heightened performance, with processed blocks increasing to 1,732,426.
Shiba Inu fans should be cautious as the meme coin gains more market attention as fraudsters benefit from such environments.
Shiba Inu price outlookCopy link to section
Cryptocurrency prices retreated today, with Bitcoin dropping 0.61% to press time levels of $30,194.39. Shiba Inu mimicked the broad trend, losing 2.21% over the past 24 hours to $0.000007846. Nevertheless, analysts believe the current price dip is momentary as the crypto industry awaits massive events that will catalyze upside momentum.
