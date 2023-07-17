zkSync announces Boojum to enhance performance & reduce hardware requirements

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

ZkSync unveils a new upgrade, introducing Boojum for enhanced accessibility and performance in the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. The latest update will welcome a STARK-powered system, transitioning from zkSync.

Say hello to Boojum 👋: zkSync Era’s new high-performance proof system for radical decentralization. Boojum is an upgrade that will transition zkSync Era to a STARK-powered proof system, providing world-class performance on consumer-grade hardware.



Boojum uses zkSync’s new Rust-based cryptographic that uses STARK to run the updated zero-knowledge circuits. While promising more throughput, the upgrade will end zkSync’s reliance on SNARKs (another zero-knowledge proof type).

Boojum introduces enhanced performance & reduced hardware requirements

The Boojum upgrade will enhance zkSync Era’s transaction handling capacity for improved performance. The new system allows quicker transaction proofs, supporting accelerated transaction finality.

Further, Boojum uses a state-of-art design that reduces hardware requirements, ensuring compatibility with consumer-rank GPUs and needing only 16GB GPU RAM. Such accessibility allows participants with regular hardware to contribute to the network’s growth.

Currently, Boojum is in the testing state on zkSync Era’s mainnet, experiencing a comprehensive experimental process to identify possible issues, modify the system, and alleviate potential risks before final migration.

Boojum’s enhanced performance and reduced hardware requirements will likely boost zkSync Era and the overall Ethereum blockchain. Magnified accessibility allows more users to participate, nurturing decentralization and inclusivity.

Furthermore, using consumer-grade GPUs will welcome individuals with regular hardware, democratizing network participation.

Transforming layer-2 scaling solutions

The latest innovation by zkSync can change the future of layer-2 scaling solutions, enhancing activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain adoption. Boojum’s successful mainnet deployment marks a crucial step for zkSync, Matter Labs, and the Ethereum community.

While modifications and testing continue, enthusiasts eagerly await the complete migration and impact on zkSync Era’s user engagement, accessibility, and scalability.