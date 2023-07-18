Injective community pass proposal to add XRP into their ecosystem

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

The Injective (INJ) community has passed a proposal to bring the remittance crypto XRP to their expanding network by listing XRP/USDT. The move will likely bolster available trading pairs and enhance USDT and XRP liquidity within the Injective protocol.

The collaboration between @Injective_ and @Ripple_XRP1 marks an important milestone in the world of decentralized finance. With the overwhelming support of the Injective community through IIP-238, $XRP has been seamlessly integrated into the Injective ecosystem.#INJ $inj pic.twitter.com/khHC36IIMV — Volodymyr.stark 👉👈(💙,🧡),🛸,😇,INJ🥷 (@v0van41kk) July 18, 2023

Injective’s official tweet called public attention to the recently passed proposal. The community significantly voted to bring XRP into the INJ environment after pasting IIP-238 on Tuesday.

The partnership between Ripple and Injective marks a vital milestone in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Moreover, the development means new possibilities as users can explore massive financial opportunities.

Injective and XRP establish themselves as top players within the blockchain world. Together, the projects aim to ensure accessibility and innovation in the DeFi sector, revolutionizing how enthusiasts interact with cryptocurrencies and supporting worldwide blockchain adoption.

Meanwhile, Injective Labs’ Chris submitted the IIP-238 proposal on 13 July, hours following XRP’s partial win against the Securities and Exchange Commission. Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the altcoin isn’t a security (read more here).

Injective Hub’s information confirms the majority of the community voted YES for the proposal. If authorized, the proposal will introduce a perpetual pair on Injective, with USDT as the quote denom and XRP as the base denom.

XRP’s soaring interest

Copy link to section

Launching XRP-USDT shows Injective’s efforts to satisfy market demand and enhance composability using external protocols and assets. Meanwhile, the proposal came as XRP witnessed surging interest since the latest ruling.

Several leading exchanges have re-listed XRP, and the community remains bullish on the token. It remains crucial to witness the upcoming developments. Let’s wait to see what Ripple news will have going forward.