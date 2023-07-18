Reddit community-driven tokens rise on rule change and listing speculations

The two Reddit community-driven tokens MOON and BRICK have seen a rise in value in the wake of a potential favourable Reddit rule change and the eagerly anticipated listing on a major cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken.

At press time, MOON was up 122.31% to trade at $0.3744 while BRICK was up 14.07% to trade at $0.04195. Over the last week, the MOON token has surged by 300% while BRICK has surged by 21%.

Reddit community-driven tokens

MOON is a unique community-driven token of r/CryptoCurrency used by the thriving subreddit called r/CryptoCurrency with an impressive user base of over 6.6 million supporters of cryptocurrencies. The token is used as a reward for interesting posts and comments on the subreddit.

On the other hand, BRICK is another Reddit subreddit cryptocurrency. It is the native token of r/FortniteBR, a subreddit devoted to ardent fans of the well-known video game Fortnite.

r/FortniteBR subreddit users receive BRICK in appreciation of their contributions to the subreddit. Like MOON, BRICK can be exchanged, tipped, or applied to a variety of civic tasks.

Reddit TOS review

There are speculations that Reddit is reviewing its Terms of Service (TOS). The news was revealed on July 16 by an unofficial community-driven Twitter handle for the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit.

If the Reddit TOS were to be revised as insinuated in the tweet, Redditors would be able to trade and claim virtual goods and avatars that can be verified on a blockchain. Reddit initially forbade users from using trading points on the website.

Kraken listing

Some Redditors have also brought attention to listings on significant exchanges amid the hype surrounding the recent development.

A majority of the community has mentioned Kraken, which has become a favourite over the years. And in a reply, Kraken emphasised that they are constantly willing to add new tokens. However, the exchange did not expressly confirm listing MOON.