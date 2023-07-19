Apple reportedly developing ChatGPT-like AI chatbot

The artificial intelligence space is heating up even further with the latest report being that tech giant Apple has developed its own large language model to rival the likes of Open AI and Google.

Apple’s stock rose briefly following the news, with AAPL jumping to highs of $197 in early trading. The stock is currently trading near $195, about 0.5% up on the day.

Apple GPT to rival OpenAI and Google

Copy link to section

A report by Bloomberg on Wednesday said that Apple engineers have leveraged the internal language model “Ajax” to develop a chatbot currently dubbed “Apple GPT”. Per the report, the iPhone maker’s chatbot is expected to be a direct rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and others.

Apple allegedly began working on Ajax last year and is the company’s push in the quest to tap into machine learning technology at the US-based behemoth.

Bloomberg’s report states that the “Apple GPT” rollout was paused amid the global debate around the security impact of generative AI. However, more people within the company have been granted access to the chatbot , with current tests around its use in summarizing text and answers to questions.

On Tuesday, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, which also offers Bing AI, announced a next generation release for the large language model Llama.

While Meta has yet to venture into the chatbot space, its Llama 2 release adds to the Azure AI model catalog to allow developers leveraging Microsoft Azure to use it. According to Meta’s announcement, Llama 2 will also be available via Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Hugging Face among other providers.