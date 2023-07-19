Carvana shares jump 40% on debt deal and a strong Q2

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) opened 40% up on Wednesday after announcing a debt restructuring agreement to boost its liquidity stature.

Carvana also plans on raising new capital

On Wednesday, the used car retailer said it has signed an agreement with noteholders that will trim its outstanding debt by more than $1.2 billion. Its press release reads:

Agreement to eliminate more than 83% of Carvana’s 2025 and 2027 unsecured note maturities and lower required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years.

Carvana also plans on selling shares to raise up to $1.0 billion. The stock is shining this morning also because the Tempe-headquartered firm said its second-quarter was the best it has ever reported in terms of adjusted EBITDA.

Carvana shares are now trading at 12 times the price at which they started the year.

Carvana stock up on a strong second-quarter

Carvana reported 55 cents a share of net loss on $2.97 billion in revenue for its recently concluded quarter. In comparison, experts were at $1.20 per share and $2.6 billion revenue.

The used-car retailer said its profit per unit hit a record $6,520 in Q2. Reacting to the company’s updates today, Michael Baker – D.A. Davidson analyst said:

We applaud CVNA’s ability to improve their profitability and restructure their balance sheet at a time when unit demand remains soft.

Carvana reported $155 million of adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and expects to remain positive on that metric in the current quarter as well.

The New York listed firm expects retail units sold to remain roughly unchanged sequentially at about 76,530. Adjusted gross profit per unit, it added, will come in above $5,000 in Q3. Wall Street still rates Carvana shares at “hold” only.