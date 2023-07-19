Coinbase CEO to discuss crypto legislation with US lawmakers

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will meet the United States House Democrats on Wednesday to discuss various issues in the digital asset industry, including crypto taxation, privacy, and national security.

Armstrong to meet US House Democrats

The United States Securities & Exchange Commission sued Coinbase for law violations (read more here). The latest development remains crucial as market players await a settlement. Nonetheless, Coinbase hasn’t confirmed that their chief will meet the lawmakers yet.

The SEC lawsuits will likely transform the cryptocurrency industry. Renowned market participants have urged that the commission should not regulate digital asses by securities grouping. Moreover, Coinbase’s CEO promised to defend the market in court against the regulator.

Armstrong has been vocal in the industry. For instance, he had proposed a discussion between Coinbase and the US regulators following FTX’s debacle.

Armstrong seeks robust crypto regulations

Today’s private meeting with lawmakers will showcase Armstrong’s desire for robust crypto regulations. Furthermore, the conversation comes at a vital time, with the exchange facing the SEC’s lawsuit. Coinbase has denied the regulator’s claims.

Also, the meeting is crucial for cryptocurrency investors as it might influence future crypto regulation. A decisive regulatory framework will ensure market stability, attracting more potential investors.